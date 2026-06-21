‘I'd say Dan Skelton is waking them all up’ - Peter Nolan hopeful of continued Anglo-Irish spending with top-class Derby draft

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Peter Nolan looks set to play a major part in the National Hunt discourse for the second time in a fortnight, with his Wexford operation supplying several dozen members of this week’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

At the Goffs Arkle Sale, the first of the two key Irish store auctions this month, Nolan once again emerged as leading vendor by aggregate sales, and it looks as if he will be placing close to the top of the standings in Fairyhouse during Wednesday and Thursday with a draft chock-full of quality.

“They kind of just split themselves 50-50 now,” said Nolan. “We're probably the same numbers that we had at Goffs, but I think we've got as good a bunch as we've ever brought.”

A potential highlight looks to be lot 175, a Walk In The Park gelding out of six-time winner Posh Trish, once a smart hurdler with Paul Nicholls. Breeder Oliver Loughlin, who bought Posh Trish after her racing career, has had several major sales from her already.

A brother to this individual topped last year’s Derby Sale when bought for €285,000 by Ryan Mahon and Dan Skelton Racing. Lot 175 actually made slightly more than his sibling as a foal, when leading the way at the November National Hunt Sale after being knocked down to Gerry Aherne and Charles Shanahan for €100,000.

The Walk In The Park youngster out of Posh Trish caught the eye as a foal at the Tattersalls November National Hunt Sale Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

“The full-brother sold very well and he's a special horse that we have this year,” said Nolan. “I wouldn't judge him compared with the brother, but we really like what we have. I think he's as good a three-year-old as I've ever had in my hands.”

Among the progeny from other decorated mares is a son of Crystal Ocean out of Synthe Davis (267), a multiple winner for Laura Mongan and Nicky Henderson who has already delivered the Grade 3 Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase winner Uncle Phil and Greatwood Hurdle runner-up Helnwein.

“We've a very good Crystal Ocean on the second day and we've a good two-year-old filly by him [202],” Nolan said, outlining a handful of other strong chances. “There’s also a very good two-year-old filly by Jeu St Eloi [195] and a very good Masked Marvel horse [82] for day one too.”

The two-year-old sections are a recent reintroduction for both the Arkle and Derby sales, both to provide more options for buyers and sellers, as well as reflecting market trends.

These younger models sold for up to €145,000 earlier in the month, with a Santiago colt and a €135,000 by No Risk At All both being knocked down to agent Ed Bailey for different clients.

There is a trio of them in the Peter Nolan Bloodstock draft, completed by a Jukebox Jury gelding (207) owned by Maria Kavanagh and a half-brother to The Gradual Slope, back in winning form over fences at Fairyhouse in April.

“They're forward types,” said the consignor. “You'd think they might run as three-year-olds. The academy hurdles are happening here and there's huge British interest in the two-year-olds as much as anything; they're cottoning onto the idea quick.”

Figures showed a notable increase at the Arkle, with huge spending by the Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott camps, and the likes of JP McManus, Paul Nicholls, Harry Derham and Tom Lacey being conspicuously busy.

That trade should ensure a hopeful feeling on the sales ground when inspections get going on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a 10am Wednesday start. Nolan also has a few more catalogued for Part II of the sale, which takes place on Friday.

“The Goffs Arkle Sale was very good; I couldn't complain and the horses made what they were worth and more,” said Nolan, who traded 18 individuals for a total of €1,322,000.

“It was up 22 per cent. It was always going to be good, but nobody could see that coming. I'd say Dan Skelton is waking them all up over there!”

Read next:

‘The thrill gets better and better’ - how half a century of skill and patience resulted in a Royal Ascot breeding double

Unbeaten Libertango brings family connections to the fore after Albany success