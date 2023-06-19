'I wish them success for their futures' - 2023 Godolphin Flying Start class graduates

The 2023 Godolphin Flying Start graduation ceremony took place in the Cape Cross Centre at Kildangan Stud on Friday, June 16.

The invited guests including the graduates' parents as well as Godolphin management and University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Business School representatives who have supported the trainees throughout the two-year programme.

Godolphin Flying Start executive director Clodagh Kavanagh welcomed guests and trainees' families from all around the world - including the USA, New Zealand, and Australia - while she also talked about Sheikh Mohammed's inspiration for the programme and the impact of the experience on the trainees' personal and professional lives.

University College Dublin's Raomal Perera, Professor of Entrepreneurship, also addressed the assembled guests and emphasised the academic oversight of UCD and the success of the programme's graduates to date.

Lachlan Pethica receiving his diploma from Joe Osborne Credit: Godolphin Flying Start

Joe Osborne, managing director of Godolphin Ireland and Trustee of Godolphin Flying Start said: "On behalf of the global Godolphin team, I congratulate this graduating class and wish them success and encouragement for their futures in the thoroughbred industry."

The 2023 graduates comprised trainees from six countries, including Elinor Wolf (USA), James Keane (IRE), Christopher Moore (UK), Jessica Daw (UK), Taylor Owens (USA), Margaux Herinckx (UK), Shea Connolly (IRE), Lachlan Pethica (AUS), Charlie King (NZ), Vinzenz Schiergen (GER) Marcus Bird (UK)and Henry Morshead (UK).

The diploma for the top trainee was presented to Lachlan Pethica (AUS), who achieved the highest grade among the 2023 graduating group, attaining a Distinction award.

Shea Connolly and Lachlan Pethica spoke on behalf of the class, reflecting on the experience with their fellow classmates. They thanked the guests, Godolphin Flying Start management and Sheikh Mohammed.

The next opportunity to apply for Godolphin Flying Start is this December, with information available at www.godolphinflyingstart.com.

Read more

Life goes on for Al Homaizi's £20m worth of talent - but at what cost?