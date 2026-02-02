'I want to win the Guineas' - Moores Racing going for gold with arrival of first foal

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Moores Racing could be an emerging bloodstock force in the years ahead if determination and enthusiasm are anything to go by.

Brothers Matthew and Simon Moores got into racing only five years ago, but the pair have quickly fallen head over heels for the sport and the horses themselves. They recently bred their first foal, a colt by the outstanding Baaeed, out of Bigger Than Giga, a two-time winner who sported the silks of Moores Racing and Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds.

It was only relatively recently that the brothers found the exhilarating thrill of racing, but they soon got caught up in all the trappings the sport has to offer.

Explaining their background and introduction to it all, Matthew Moores said: "I'm a project manager on the client side, I build data centres for Google. I'm a senior member of the project team here, while my brother is the owner of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

"My brother pulled me to one side five years ago and said he wanted to have a bit of fun and what should he get into. I said the best fun I'd ever had was horse riding and that horse racing's more exhilarating, even if you're just watching. One thing led to another and we got hold of a guy called Charlie Allen [director of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds] and he got us involved with a horse called Bigger Than Giga."

They enjoyed it more than they could possibly have imagined.

"She turned out to be a decent racehorse, she won a couple of times and that basically whetted my appetite to get involved in another four racehorses," he said. "We very quickly started investing, over 100 grand a year plus, on racehorses and we were successful with a horse called So Darn Hot. All these horses were with Kevin Philippart De Foy before he went to Amo and pretty much all our advice came from Charlie Allen and Kevin, he's become a very good friend."

Moores' passion for the thoroughbred has continued to grow and he has gone several steps further with the upcoming plan of a rehoming charity and the development of a broodmare band.

Bigger Than Giga and her Baaeed colt foal enjoying time out in the paddock

He said: "I love horses and I developed a rehoming charity, which we'll launch in the next couple of months, while I wanted to create my own racehorses."

Bigger Than Giga retired to stud as the winner of two races and with a Racing Post Rating of 83. She is out of a Medaglia D'Oro mare who won over a mile on turf in America.

Moores wanted to aim high for his pride and joy's first covering and so it proved when the Dandy Man mare visited Shadwell's champion Baaeed, defying the advice of those in the industry in the process. It took a fair measure of determination to get his man, too.

Moores said: "Everybody in the industry told me not to do it, that I was over-covering and that Baaeed wasn't proven. The more people told me not to do it, the more determined I was to go ahead and see what happened.

"Baaeed was one of the best racehorses to grace these shores behind Frankel, I had a chat with William Haggas and he told me he was too good to fail. I picked up the phone to Mark Dean from Shadwell and we had a chat. Over the course of seven months we became quite friendly and I told him what we wanted to do, that we weren't in it for commercial reasons, we were in it to win races.

"I want to win the Guineas and the only way I can do that with what I've got at the moment is to send her to Baaeed. Shadwell were very accommodating and we made the agreement that we'd go back to him the following year. I thought I should strike while the iron is hot, Baaeed could be a fantastic sire and be priced at £350,000 in a couple of years."

The Moores team is keen to add to its burgeoning bloodstock operation and they are already looking ahead to more exciting mating plans of the future.

He added: "I'm pretty sure she's going to produce something quite special. We've gone all in with Baaeed, we trust Shadwell and we trust Pantile Stud, which looks after our mare and foal. We'll increase our bloodstock and buy a new mare hopefully at the sales. We've also got a filly out of a Dubawi mare and we may breed from her too. We're always looking to increase our broodmare band."

