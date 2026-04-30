‘I thought I'd throw my hat in the ring’ - Australian Harry McAlpine makes Tattersalls rostrum debut at Guineas Sale

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Australian accents are a familiar sound among the buyers at Tattersalls and one rang out from the rostrum itself during the early exchanges of the Guineas Sale on Thursday morning as Harry McAlpine made his auctioneering debut this side of the world in the venerable surroundings of Park Paddocks.

The Queenslander has plenty of experience in the profession from five years working with Australia's leading sales house, Inglis. In 2022 he became an Australian representative at Tattersalls, as well as continuing with his bloodstock consultancy, and is planning on making Newmarket his home for the rest of this year.

"I guess the audience will be the judge but it felt fine, horses in training is a great market because there's a lot of different end-users there, so it was a good one to kick off at,” McAlpine said.

“As a Tattersalls Australian representative, I come over here for December every year anyway. They were looking for a few new auctioneers so I thought I'd throw my hat in the ring, come and spend a bit of time here and see if we make the grade.

"It's a different style; in Australia you're very much reliant on your bid-spotters, they take the bids on behalf of you and you take the bids off them, whereas here you need to have a connection with the actual person bidding and take it all directly. It slows the process down a bit but it’s good in a way, you build a connection with all the bidders.”

McAlpine is from a famous racing dynasty and his family run Eureka Stud, a leading nursery and stallion operation, near Toowoomba on the picturesque Darling Downs.

He continued: “I did the internship at Tattersalls when I was very young, I went to Inglis and was always keen to come back over here at some point but we got a very good stallion on the farm at home, Spirit Of Boom and I went home to make the most of having him. He's still going great but it was sort of now or never to come over here.”

Having completed a first low-profile stint without a hitch it seems a certainty that McAlpine will be back at the crease again before long. With glorious sunshine seeping through the auditorium doors, he’s not in an immediate rush to return home anyway.

“An English summer is a bit better than Australian winter,” he smiled.

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