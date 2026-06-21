'I like horses who could be ones for the big days' - Boman in clover after sourcing Ascot Stakes one-two

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To have sourced a winner at Royal Ascot is a dream come true for pretty much anyone. To be involved with the first and second has to rank up there as a particularly special moment.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained pair of Kizlyar and Defiantly fought out a close finish to Tuesday's Ascot Stakes over two and a half miles, Kizlyar winning by a head, with Tim Toe a further two and a half lengths back in third.

Both the winner and runner-up were bought by Stuart Boman of Blandford Bloodstock, who was quick to praise the all-conquering trainer who is in the midst of a purple patch.

Boman said: "It was a great result for Joseph and his owners. You never think you'll see two horses in a finish like that who you've been involved with, bought and sourced.

"Joseph's great to work with and he's such a great trainer. He had a really good meeting and I'm pleased for him as it's hard to win here."

The Aga Khan Studs-bred Kizlyar was a winner for Mikel Delzangles in France as a three-year-old last year, and was knocked down to Boman for €110,000 at the Arqana Summer Sale just a few days later.

A son of Make Believe and from the family of Irish St Leger winner Kastoria, Kizlyar ran three times over hurdles for O'Brien before returning to the Flat in March. He won cosily at Killarney last month before his royal meeting success.

Boman said: "Joseph usually has a dual-purpose angle in mind, although not always. I like horses who could be ones for the big days, whether that's at Ascot, Cheltenham or internationally.

"Kizlyar had run over a trip, he was lightly raced and well bred, plus he was good looking. There was a profile to him which seemed to suit.

"Being Australian, I was also attracted to the fact he's out of a mare by Redoute's Choice, as he's a great broodmare sire."

Kizlyar is owned by HOS Syndicate, who have enjoyed major international wins with the likes of Ethical Diamond (Breeders' Cup Turf) and Sons And Lovers (Red Sea Turf Handicap).

Boman said: "The Ascot Stakes was a significant win for the owners. They've had such great success and we'd sourced Sons And Lovers for them.

"Kizlyar was pretty well handicapped for what is an unusually long Flat race, and he was given a great ride. The time was quite good and he's improving; he could well go higher yet."

Defiantly gave his all in going down by a narrow margin. The well-related son of Kameko is a three-parts brother to last month's Group 3 Doomben winner Middle Earth, and a half-brother to Caulfield Group 1 scorer Buckaroo.

Stuart Boman: Ascot one-two for the Blandford Bloodstock agent Credit: Alisha Meeder

He was initially sold by Ecurie des Monceaux to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for €310,000 at the 2023 Arqana August Yearling Sale, before selling to O'Brien for 41,000gns at a Tattersalls Online Sale in 2024.

Last year's Killarney maiden winner could be heading to Australia himself in the future, as he is owned by the prolific Melbourne Cup-winning syndicate Australia Bloodstock.

Boman said: "Defiantly's got a similar profile and he stays very well. He responded to a positive ride and kept going; he was tenacious and didn't give up at all at any stage, and he was conceding weight.

"He's a tough horse and his Australian connections will be dreaming he might be able to progress to Cup races over there.

"We need stamina in the game, and we need these feature Cup races for these horses to be aimed at, and to ultimately be bred for."

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