'I frantically tried to reboot my phone' - happy ending for Sky presenter who missed her homebred's win while on Group 1 duty

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Just in case juggling life as a leading international broadcaster and journalist was not enough, Katherine Ford has the added title of being a successful – and devoted – breeder.

Last Sunday her professionalism was put to the test during a hectic few minutes. Ford was on air with Sky Sports Racing presenting the Prix Rothschild while attempting to follow her homebred Rio De La Pampa's debut race at Vittel at the same time.

The son of Goliath Du Berlais stayed on well to land the mile-and-a-half contest by three lengths, although it was not a straightforward watch.