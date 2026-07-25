'I found her in Greece' – how a breeder's chance discovery led to an emphatic Grade 2 success for a €30,000 yearling

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Last weekend's Grade 2 Nassau Stakes winner Vina Arana owes her existence to a chance discovery in Greece after breeder Barry Lynch tracked down her dam, Sunset Dazzle, while searching for a branch of the family.

The five-year-old daughter of Make Believe advertised the success of that purchase in emphatic fashion with a four-length victory at Woodbine, having been based in North America for almost two years.

She is not the first member of the family to have embarked on an overseas adventure, with her Rabbah Bloodstock-bred dam also travelling far before Lynch brought her home.

Explaining how he sourced the Teofilo mare, Lynch said: "I thought the mare's Night Of Thunder half-brother, Path Of Thunder, was quite impressive, so I went looking for a part of the family, and I found her in Greece. A good friend of mine helped me get in contact with the people there and so we got her home and went from there.

"Sunset Dazzle's hit the ground running, she's produced very good-looking stock. She was a tough, hardy racehorse herself, winning multiple times and placing around 13 times in Greece. It's been great to see her progeny deliver. Her Kodiac colt [Jaan Ki Tukri, a four-length winner at Ffos Las earlier this month] was impressive the other day, I think he's rated 95 now, and he ran a nice race at Royal Ascot too."

Vina Arana was bred by Lynch's Funcheon Bloodstock and she sold for a relatively modest €30,000 as a yearling at the then named Goffs Sportsman's Sale in 2022. Cleverly bought by Kevin Ross, she went into training with Henry de Bromhead and showed plenty of promise for the leading trainer, including when third in the 2024 Group 3 Leopardstown Classic Trial, defeating smart performers including One Look.

That proved to be her final start for De Bromhead before she was privately sold to Sterling Stables LLC and MHM Stables LLC, entering the yard of British-born Jack Sisterson in the US. Her career highlight came when she pulled four lengths clear of some useful rivals in the Grade 2, including former Irish and British-trained pair Fiery Lucy and Quadruple .

Sunset Dazzle has since found new ownership, although Lynch will continue to follow her progeny in the coming years.

He added: "Would you believe that we sold her last year to one of the partners in Vina Arana. They took a big interest in Sunset Dazzle and we're a commercial operation so we have to sell if it makes sense. She was in foal to New Bay and from what I've been told, she's had a very, very nice New Bay filly. She's in foal to Rosallion now, I believe, so the story will go on."

Vina Arana had performed well in the US prior to her Pattern-race breakthrough, landing her first win at Saratoga in August 2024. She has not looked back since, finishing third in the Grade 3 Mint Julep Stakes at Churchill Downs in May before her win at Woodbine.

He said: "We're absolutely over the moon for the owners of Vina Arana and her trainer Jack Sisterson, who's been very positive on her for a long time. I think she's been a bit unlucky with niggles along the way, but she's getting there now and if you watch the race, you'll see how impressive she was.

"She was at the back coming with a fantastic run, cutting through the field, going wide around the turn and then winning very comfortably. It's very exciting for the latter part of the season. I have to pay tribute to Kevin Ross, who bought her quite shrewdly as a yearling, and then Alex Elliott, who bought her from Henry de Bromhead to race in America."

Vina Arana is the latest Group/Graded winner for Ballylinch Stud's Make Believe , the sire of three top-level winners in Mishriff, Sajir and Royal Supremacy among 35 individual black-type performers.

Lynch said: "We like to use solid, proven stallions that make sense. Make Believe's a consistent sire and he's very good value. The mating worked very well because she produced a very good-looking, athletic, scopey filly in Vina Arana. Jaan Ki Tukri is obviously by a different sire, but he's also good-looking, and looks promising for Clive Cox."

Lynch Bloodstock has had plenty of success in recent years with mare purchases, among those the dams of several big-race winners. The team has sourced them from often less obvious places as well.

He explained: "What we generally do is we sell most of ours as foals. From the agency point of view that then gives me the space just to focus on other things. From a purchasing standpoint we've had quite a lot of luck buying mares in the last couple of years.

"We bought the dam of Venetian Sun for Tally-Ho privately and then the dam of Garden Of Eden from Spain. Then there's the dam of Dancing Destiny, who we bought for a group of clients in December. Dancing Destiny won a Listed race for Joseph O'Brien recently, so we've had a good run in that department."

Lynch, who also jointly bred recent Curragh fillies' maiden scorer Rebel Wave , will be busy consigning at the foal sales.

He added: "We've got a few foals to sell and they seem a very good bunch. There's a very nice, big Ghaiyyath filly, a lovely colt by the same stallion, and a very good Henry Longfellow colt as well. We're looking forward to it."

Read more

‘We mean it, we want to be Victorious Forever’ - meet the all-action prince spending big to become racing's newest superpower