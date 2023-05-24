'I did wait for her and it's good to get her' - Kerri Radcliffe bides her time for $1 million Arrogate filly

Kerri Radcliffe and the Arrogate filly at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic May 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale Credit: Fasig-Tipton

Agent Kerri Radcliffe waited patiently at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic May Sale for the fleet-footed filly by the late sire Arrogate to step into the sales ring. She quickly made her intentions known, offering a counter bid with a nod to being victorious at $1 million. Radcliffe was a woman on a mission for her new London-based client.

"I've purchased eight horses since March for my client JDL Capital Sarl; we have horses now in England and America, but mostly here in the States," said Radcliffe. "I'm not sure where this filly will go just yet. The owner is based in London, and this venture is more of an investment and to have a bit of fun; this is his first foray into racing."

Consigned by Hartley/de Renzo Thoroughbreds as hip 552, the chestnut out of the winning Mutakddim mare Twixy is a half-sibling to stakes winner Twixy Roll, by Roll Hennessy Roll. Further down the page is Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile-winning millionaire Caleb's Posse, by Posse.

She was bred in Kentucky by Dale Taylor and sent through the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where her consignors scooped up the pinhook for $255,000. She was subsequently withdrawn from the March 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale at Ocala Breeders'.

"To me, she was the star of the sale, I saw her in January, March, and April, so I did wait for her," said Radcliffe. "I didn't know if I would have to pay that much for her, but it's a strong sale, and the good horses are making the money. Fasig-Tipton has done a wonderful job."

Last week during the under tack preview, the filly breezed a seamless :10 for the co-fastest time at an eighth mile.

Radcliffe added: "She went in :10 and change and galloped out in :23 and change; it doesn't get any better than that. Obviously, she's the last of the Arrogates, so it's good to get her."

The underbidder, Donato Lanni, came as no surprise as he, too, has been on a mission this year to collect Arrogate runners.

Over the past two days of selling, Radcliffe signed for three juveniles, including the White Pine Thoroughbreds-consigned Take Charge Indy colt (hip 80) at $170,000. The Kentucky-bred was sold during the Keeneland September Sale for $32,000 to Justin Wojczynski.

The juvenile is the first foal out of Butterscotch Rose and breezed an eighth in :10 3/5 during the under tack preview.

Her second purchase on Monday was for the $350,000 Liam's Map colt (hip 127) consigned by Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables. The New York-bred out of the Arch mare Darby Blush is a half-sibling to 2022 Tampa Bay Derby second Grantham, by Declaration Of War. The colt was initially sold during the Fasig-Tipton New York Bred Sale last year for $280,000 to L.E.B., and sped an eighth in :10 2/5 last week during his preview.

Arrogate: late Juddmonte sire was responsible for the session topper Credit: Edward Whitaker

Radcliffe was the session's leading buyer by gross with her single purchase on day two, and Hartley/de Renzo finished the day selling a gross of $1,975,000 at an average of $387,500 to be the leading consignor.

"It was a great two days here again in Maryland with competition for the horses that people wanted," said Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sales director Paget Bennett. "We got the seven-figure horse, which was a blessing. Buyers went to battle on the horses they wanted."

At the close of business on Tuesday, Fasig-Tipton reported 194 of the 222 horses through the ring had changed hands for gross receipts of $16,503,500. An average price of $85,070 and a median of $42,000 were recorded. An RNA rate of 12.6 per cent represented the 28 horses who failed to meet their reserve.

During the second day last year, 219 of the 251 horses through the ring were sold for gross figures of $21,542,000, at an average price of $98,365 and a median of $42,000. A low 12.7 per cent RNA rate was representative of the 32 juveniles who failed to sell.

"Our rates were comparable with our median being the same as last year's sale, and we almost matched the gross," said Bennett. "Last year, we had the 3.5 million dollar horse, which played into it. We were missing that little bit this year that would put us right at the same."

Cumulatively over the past two days, 375 horses sold of the 437 to go under the hammer for gross receipts of $34,795,500. An average price of $92,788 and a median of $50,000 was recorded. There were 62 horses who failed to attain their reserve, to represent an RNA rate of 14.2 per cent.

"I think there's a bit more urgency in the middle market than there's been for a couple of years at this sale," said consignor Tristan de Meric.

