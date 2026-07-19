How Sea The Stars has dominated the Classic conversation once again

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It seems like only yesterday that Sea The Stars skipped through his own Classic campaign. That famous unblemished run began in the 2,000 Guineas, took in the Derby, Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and culminated with a dominant victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

“Perfection in equine form, a horse of a lifetime,” roared BBC commentator Jim McGrath as Sea The Stars surged up the Longchamp straight. He wasn’t wrong.

Those glory days were all the way back in 2009, meaning the son of Cape Cross has now spent a full 17 years on stallion duty. His deepening impact has been brought into sharp relief in this year’s European Classics.