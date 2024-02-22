'Hopefully we're laying the foundations' - Tom Scudamore looking ahead with first horse selling at Tattersalls Cheltenham

A new consignor in former multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Tom Scudamore will be among the names selling horses at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale on Friday.

Under the banner of Eccleswall Court Stables, the rider of top-notchers Thistlecrack, Dynaste and Lough Derg, among many others, offers Colin Hobbs (lot 6).

The four-year-old son of Jack Hobbs and the Grade 2-winning hurdler Colin's Sister showed plenty of promise on his debut when winning a bumper at Larkhill in January, getting Scudamore's new venture as a point-to-point trainer off to a dream start.

Scudamore said: "He was still very raw, but he did it how we expected him to do it and hopefully he's a horse who has the opportunity to go on and fulfil his potential.

"Jack Hobbs is starting to do very well, Lucinda [Russell] had his first winner over jumps and the ones I've come across have all been nice types."

Colin's Sister: "She was an exceptionally good mare" Credit: Mark Cranham

Colin Hobbs has the pedigree to go with his potential, being the first foal out of the Central Park mare Colin's Sister, a dual Grade 2 winner in 2017, including the West Yorkshire Hurdle, and fourth to Penhill in the Stayers' Hurdle the following year. His sire, the Overbury Stud-based Jack Hobbs, is another positive for the page, with winners coming thick and fast.

Scudamore said: "Funnily enough at Larkhill, Jack Hobbs had the winners of both divisions of our race, so he's certainly a sire on the upgrade. Colin Hobbs is a great, big stamp of a horse and his pedigree is strong; from the dam's side there are winners all the way through, while Colin's Sister was an exceptionally good mare in her own right, finishing fourth in a Stayers' Hurdle and taking on the big boys."

Scudamore, 41, one of the all-time leading jump jockeys with 1,499 winners in Britain and Ireland,, announced his retirement following a 25-year career last February.

Ordinarily at this time of year Cheltenham would be on his mind for different reasons, but a year on from quitting the saddle he has settled well into a new routine, having taken over his brother Michael's yard in Herefordshire. The idea was that Eccleswall Court would act as a pre-training and satellite yard for the Lucinda Russell team which includes his brother and dad Peter.

"It's great, I'm really enjoying it and at the moment we've got lots of youngsters for different people," said Scudamore. "The point-to-point and producing side was something I was very interested in doing, while we've got room for about 40 here.

"The numbers are fluctuating depending on whether horses are coming in and out onto their various destinations, but we generally have 20 or 30 in.

"Hopefully we're laying the foundations for something that will develop and stand the test of time. We've got some very good clients and some very good people on board."

