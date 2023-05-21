'Hopefully they'll be gracing the front page like Constitution Hill' - excitement builds for blockbuster Goffs UK Spring Sale

A gargantuan treasure trove of an event awaits buyers at the Goffs UK Spring Horses in Training and Point-to-Point Sale, whether they are looking for an exciting recruit from the store or point ranks or an old hand from the rules scene.

The first two days on Monday and Tuesday are being dedicated to stores, and there appears to be an abundance of quality throughout, with many of the leading handlers and sires represented, including Walk In The Park, Blue Bresil, Masked Marvel, Soldier Of Fortune, Ocovango and Milan.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent, speaking on Friday, said: "We've purposefully been pretty tight on selections for this sale and we've got smaller numbers, but in terms of the quality we're adamant that it's better than we've ever seen.

"That's been the overwhelming feedback we've received and we're hopeful the first two days will be strong. We feel we've got the right ammunition there and that there's something for everyone.

"We're very excited to see the horses arrive today and on Saturday, as well as seeing them in the flesh and selling them."

Tim Kent: 'We feel we've got the right ammunition' Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Among the exciting youngsters on offer are Oak Farm Stables' Walk In The Park gelding out of a half-sister to the brilliant Azertyuiop (lot 152), Mill House Stud's Blue Bresil gelding out of Listed-winning hurdler Mayfair Music (25) - a Presenting half-sister to Cheltenham Festival winner Beware The Bear - and Lambertstown Stud's Wings Of Eagles half-brother to Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed Minella Drama (30).

Also catching the eye are Evergreen Stud's Soldier Of Fortune filly out of Grade 2-winning chaser Youcantcallherthat (164), and White Barn Farming's Walk In The Park half-sister to Star Face, the dam of Douvan and Jonbon (257).

Kent said: "We've got all the leading stallions represented, the Walk In The Parks and the Blue Bresils, we've got some good numbers by those stallions.

"We're very aware the vendors have sent us some of their very best horses and we need to keep that in mind when looking at them this week. It's an exciting time and the vibes are strong at this stage."

The horses in training section concludes the four-day event on the Wednesday and Thursday, with horses offered by some of Britain and Ireland's leading trainers such as Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Gordon Elliott, and pointers from top yards including Harley Dunne, Monbeg Stables, Warren Ewing and Colin Bowe.

Kent added: "We've got two big days with the first being dedicated to pointers and young form horses - and who knows where they could be in a few years' time. Hopefully, they'll be gracing the front page of the catalogue like Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill: brilliant poster boy for Goffs UK Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The second day is more of the dispersals and trainers moving horses on, but there are 25 horses from Dai Walters, as well as the Million In Mind draft which always attracts plenty of interest. There are also four horses in a partial dispersal from Mike Grech, and big drafts from the likes of Gordon Elliott and Dan Skelton."

Among those in the point-to-point section are Ballymackie (471), a son of Califet who was an impressive winner of two points for Colin McKeever, most recently at Loughanmore, and Great Pepper (460), by Great Pretender and a dual winner for Donnchadh Doyle.

Others of note include Donal Coffey's Choose A Copper (467), a son of Well Chosen who was a close second at Dawstown, and Tom Weston's Rehill Relic (443), by Mahler and a ten-length winner on his debut at Garthorpe.

Familiar names from the ranks of horses in training include Romain De Senam (647), Milan Bridge (731), Barbados Buck's (733) and Impulsive One (748), while the supplementary entries feature Natty Night (860), Jeremy Pass (864) and Hardline (870).

The of the sale begin at 11am, while the sessions start at 10am.

Read more