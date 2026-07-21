'Hopefully he will keep going forward' - unbeaten Arapaho Gold shining for breeder Newlands House Stud

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Arapaho Gold has emerged as one of the standout juveniles of the season, the unbeaten colt enhancing his growing reputation with a polished victory in Listed company at Newbury.

The son of Ballylinch Stud's upwardly mobile first-season sire Bayside Boy has been faultless in three starts, his Listed Rose Bowl Stakes success last week coming after two straightforward victories at Thirsk, the first on his debut in May and the second coming this month.

Just as he has proved the model pupil for trainer Michael Dods, Arapaho Gold was equally straightforward during his early days at Newlands House Stud.

"He was a big, strong and mature foal," said Newlands House Stud's Patrick Burns. "He was a little bit on the nervous side, but there was no badness in him whatsoever. He was just a big, strong horse. He was always very healthy as well, and we never had a problem with him."

The Naas-based operation knows a thing or two about producing high-class performers, having bred Nunthorpe Stakes winner Winter Power and her Flying Childers Stakes-winning sister Revival Power by Bungle Inthejungle, the stalwart sire at Patrick's brother Maurice's Rathasker Stud. The team has bred another Group winner by that stallion in Lowther Stakes scorer Living In The Past.

Arapaho Gold is the third foal out of the winning Bungle Inthejungle mare Call Of The Jungle , a sister to Swedish black-type performer Lost My Sock and a half-sister to Doncaster Listed winner Company Asset.

The pair are out of the Juddmonte-bred Changari, a debut juvenile winner at Warwick for Roger Charlton whose family traces back to the likes of European champion juvenile and 2,000 Guineas winner Zafonic and Oaks heroine Reams Of Verse.

Changari was picked up by Burns for 30,000gns at the 2004 Tattersalls December Mares Sale. It was a decision which has definitely borne fruit.

He said: "Changari was an only foal but came from a very good Juddmonte line; there's a good back page there. I then raced the dam of Arapaho Gold. She won over five furlongs at the Curragh during Covid, so sadly I couldn’t go to see her."

Call Of The Jungle (near): dam of unbeaten Listed winner Arapaho Gold Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The juvenile may hail from a prolific Juddmonte family but he has also been expertly trained by Dods, who secured him for €42,000 at Goffs Orby Book 2 last autumn.

Burns was keen to acknowledge the skill of the trainer, who could aim Arapaho Gold at the Gimcrack Stakes at York's Ebor meeting next month.

Burns said: "I rate Michael Dods as a trainer, he's very good to deal with and is a straightforward person. He buys horses off me regularly and I'm delighted he got the horse and that he's been successful for him. Hopefully, he'll keep going forward as he's quite a big horse."

The gelding's sire, Bayside Boy , has made a phenomenal start to his stallion career. The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner has sired ten individual winners from 19 starters (47 per cent) and these include four runners who have landed two or more races.

Arapaho Gold's victory at Newbury meant he was the first freshman stallion to supply a stakes winner in Britain or Ireland this season.

There should be plenty more to come from Bayside Boy as summer turns into autumn, with Arapaho Gold among his likely improvers.

On the decision to send Call Of The Jungle to the son of New Bay, Burns said: "He was a Group 1-winning racehorse, so we decided to give it a go and see what we ended up with.

"Thankfully, it's worked out, as the sire has been very successful. The mare has a yearling filly by Coulsty who is heading to Goffs Orby, and she's now in foal to Shouldvebeenaring."

Arapaho Gold is the only juvenile bred by Newlands House Stud to have run this season, but that will almost certainly change.

The operation will offer close relations to the unbeaten Listed winner among its yearling draft this autumn, while a number of unraced two-year-olds are in training with the hope they can emulate his exploits.

Burns said: "There's a Bungle Inthejungle colt, a brother to Living In The Past, as well as the Coulsty half-sister to Arapaho Gold.

"Arapaho Gold has been our only two-year-old runner of the year so far, so we've got a 100 per cent strike-rate! The rest haven't appeared yet, so I'm watching out for those.

"Karl Burke has three two-year-olds and I'm hoping they might be decent."

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