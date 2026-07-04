Hobby breeder dreams big as Chiefland chases German Derby glory

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A first Classic victory could be a reality for self-confessed National Hunt ‘hobby' breeder Stephen Lanigan-O'Keeffe if Chiefland continues his progress in Sunday's German Derby at Hamburg.

The exciting son of Study Of Man was bred by Lanigan-O'Keeffe out of a Lanwades-bred mare who was bought for just 10,000gns at the Tattersalls July Sale nearly four years ago.

Chairman of the Handicapping Appeals Body for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, Lanigan-O'Keeffe is better known for breeding jumps stars The Storyteller and Stellar Story through his Hobby Horse Stud, although given his penchant for German bloodlines it is perhaps less surprising he has come up with a German Classic contender.

He said: "It's very exciting, although I must deflect the credit. I'm a National Hunt hobby breeder and we've gradually evolved through a process of elimination. Nearly all our mares are German, those high-class Classic mares who've got a bit of substance to them and who are very sound."

Chiefland is the first foal out of the Sea The Moon mare Casuarina , a sister to Caulfield Cup winner Durston and half-sister to dual Group 3 scorer Cubanita . From a carefully nurtured family and an immediate relation to two smart performers, Casuarina caught the eye of Lanigan-O'Keeffe's scout JD Moore at Park Paddocks.

"JD Moore is at every sale in Europe and he's always on the lookout for a strong-staying and sound German pedigree. He rang me from Newmarket one day to say there was a mare of Kirsten Rausing's, Casuarina, who would do our job. She was carrying to Study Of Man, a sire I've got a lot of time for and so JD bought her. He owns her in partnership with me.

"When Chiefland was born we thought he should sell in Germany as a Flat horse. He's from a Kirsten Rausing family which is essentially a German family, so we decided we'd take him to Germany."

Chiefland was consigned by Hetty Spencer at the BBAG September Yearling Sale and he was knocked down to Liberty Racing at €50,000. The team's distinctive blue silks with gold spots have been worn to German Derby victory in recent years by Fantastic Moon (2023) and Palladium (2024).

Trained by the Classic-winning Henk Grewe, Chiefland struck on his debut at Baden-Baden last August before collecting Listed honours in the Derby Trial at Dusseldorf in May. His only other run in between those wins came when second on his seasonal reappearance at Dusseldorf in April.

Lanigan-O'Keeffe said: "Liberty Racing's a great team, they buy five or six yearlings a year with the aim of winning the Derby. They bought him and hopefully he can run well, although he's not got the best draw [stall 18]. Let's hope Cieren [Fallon, jockey] can figure something out!"

There is plenty more to come as far as Casuarina is concerned, with the seven-year-old producing youngstock by the star-crossed Jukebox Jury. There are big expectations for at least one of those colts, a yearling who was sold at the Goffs November Foal Sale last year.

He said: "I'm quite involved with Burgage Stud so Casuarina's got a beautiful two-year-old colt by Sea Moon. He's not the most fashionable sire but he's got good stats. Then she produced a really lovely Jukebox Jury colt, who sold [at Goffs] last year as a foal for €120,000. He was bought by Jayne McGivern and he was bought with a view to becoming a stallion. He's very good-looking. The mare produced another Jukebox Jury colt this year."

The future looks assuredly bright for Lanigan-O'Keeffe's operation with the well-related broodmare band including Palace Sunshine, a half-sister to Princess Zoe. The Best Solution mare's Jukebox Jury colt sold to Joey Logan for €100,000 at last year's Goffs December National Hunt Sale .

If Casuarina can produce a Classic winner from her first foal, then Hobby Horse Stud's name really will be set up in lights.

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