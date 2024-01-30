'His presence will bolster an already strong team' - Tattersalls Ireland announces reappointment of Tom Rudd

Tattersalls Ireland has announced the reappointment of Tom Rudd to their bloodstock department having spent 18 months at Limerick racecourse.

Rudd is rejoining Tattersalls Ireland having been with the company for more than 20 years before to his departure to Limerick. He was stable jockey to the late Michael O’Brien until 2002, with their highest-profile triumph coming in the 1999 Irish Grand National with Glebe Lad.

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Tom back to Tattersalls Ireland. He brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experience back into our bloodstock department, and his presence will bolster an already strong team. Tom rejoining could not have been more timely, with the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale scheduled for Monday.

"We also have nominations for the 50th Derby Sale closing on Friday, and Tom will form an integral part of the inspection team tasked with putting together our National Hunt and Flat sales catalogues later in the year."

Rudd said: " I'm pleased to be rejoining the team at Tattersalls Ireland. Having spent an incredibly enjoyable two decades there, I'm looking forward to renewing old acquaintances.

"It’s an exciting time to be viewing horses for our three store sales with a heightened sense of excitement, especially around the 50th anniversary of the Derby Sale."

