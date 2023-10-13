High-class sprinter Rogue Lightning to be sold at inaugural Goffs Qipco British Champions Day Sale

Listed winning-sprinter Rogue Lightning will be sold from the winner's podium at Ascot before racing at the first Goffs Qipco British Champions Day.

Last seen a fast-finishing fifth in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp, the son of Kodiac had won his last three starts before that for Tom Clover and The Rogues Gallery. The three-year-old has won four of his nine starts and has twice previously been Listed-placed too.

Goffs will announce further details of the catalogue on Monday, with entries being taken up to midday that day.

All horses will be offered with a pre-sale veterinary certificate, while a 5 oer cent agent’s commission will be available to purchasers at the sale provided they are a recognised trainer or bloodstock agent.

