High-class National Hunt mare Misty Whisky offered on Goffs Online in foal to Crystal Ocean

Listed bumper winner and Graded-placed hurdler Misty Whisky, who is in-foal to Crystal Ocean, will be offered in a timed online sale on Goffs Online on Tuesday, July 4.

The nine-year-old daughter of Stowaway was a four-time winner for Harry Fry and Distillery Stud, with her career highlight coming in a Listed bumper at Sandown on her third start. The grey was also third in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle and runner-up in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

The third foal out of the Old Vic mare Whisky Rose, she is a half-sister to multiple winner and Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle third One For Rosie and Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle third Air Horse One. It is the family of Gold Cup hero Native River.

Applications to bid for the online sale are now open and must be completed by Monday, July 3.

