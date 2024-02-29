Racing Post logo
News

High-class jumps performers among Tattersalls Online March Sale highlights

Glorious Zoff: Grade 2 performer for Fergal O'Brien
Glorious Zoff: Grade 2 performer for Fergal O'Brien

55 lots have been catalogued for the Tattersalls Online March Sale, an event which takes place from March 6-7. 

The event includes 37 horses in and out of training from both the Flat and jumps, five yearlings, four two-year-olds, three breeding rights, two mares, one point-to-pointer and a stallion share in Gregorian.

A highlight is the Fergal O'Brien-trained and consigned Glorious Zoff. The son of Zoffany has won three times in his career and this time was third in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton. He also finished third in the Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster when trained by Gordon Elliott.

Another notable entry is Escaria Ten, who is offered with an entry in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He was third in the National Hunt Chase at the festival in 2021 and was also ninth in the Grand National of 2022. 

Escaria Ten: another highlight of the event
Escaria Ten: another highlight of the eventCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Fry's two offerings include Credrojava, a Listed winner over hurdles when taking the Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Taunton in December 2022. The unbeaten daughter of Presenting hails from the fine family of multiple Grade 1 victor Our Vic. 

Recent Kempton winner Roberto Caro is an interesting Flat performer, having struck on his second start for Ollie Sangster. 

There are also breeding rights to Cloth Of Stars, Kuroshio and Land Force as well as a 1/50th stallion share in black-type producer Gregorian.

The sale starts from midday next Wednesday and closes 24 hours later. Details of all lots can be found on the Tattersalls Online website

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 29 February 2024inNews

Last updated 17:09, 29 February 2024

