High-class Flat and National Hunt performers among Tattersalls March Sale entries

The catalogue for the Tattersalls March Sale is now online and features 85 lots, including horses in and out of training on the Flat and over jumps as well as two two-year-olds.

Taking place at Park Paddocks on March 27, consignors represented include Godolphin, Baroda Stud, the Castlebridge Consignment and trainers Andrew Balding, Marco Botti, Tom Clover, Ed Dunlop, Richard Hannon, Charlie Johnston, Jamie Osborne and Kevin Ryan.

The draft from Godolphin includes the Group-placed Brilliant Light and several unraced prospects with smart pedigrees, including sons of Group 1 winner Pleascach and Group 1 runner-up Endless Time and well-bred fillies led by Floral Melody, a two-year-old Lope De Vega half-sister to last year’s Listed winner Kylian out of the Listed winner Hikmaa.

Horses with recent smart form include three-year-old Roberto Caro, an impressive winner for Ollie Sangster on his second start who will be offered by the Castlebridge Consignment, as well as the Listed-placed Remarkable Force, a dual winner for Amo Racing.

National Hunt horses in training catalogued include two smart performers from Lodge Down Stables in Grade 3-winning chaser Canelo and the Listed winner Didtheyleaveuoutto, as well as the promising That'll Do Moss, a winner of a point-to-point on her second start in February.

Michael Murphy’s Hamilton Stables offers two smartly bred two-year-olds in a Zoustar filly out of a half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Star Of Seville and a filly by Kameko out of a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner Nannina, both eligible for the Great British Bonus Scheme.

