High-class Eagle settling into the Meelin Stud nest

Meelin Stud has a new name on its books for 2024, with leading German-bred stayer Oriental Eagle part of a revised three-strong roster.

The son of Campanologist, set to stand for €1,000, comes from a distinguished family, many of which also bear the Oriental prefix from Gestut Auenquelle. He is a half-brother to Mark Johnston’s ultra-consistent Prix Kergorlay runner-up and Queen Alexandra Stakes winner Oriental Fox.

Oriental Eagle was Germany’s champion three-year-old stayer and a winner of its St Leger in 2017, also landing the Group 2 Gerling-Preis the following season.

He was later bought by Emmet Mullins with a view to becoming an international campaigner for the yard and won the Listed Martin Molony Stakes at Limerick.

Mullins brought Oriental Eagle’s racing career to an end last year at the age of nine and had a discussion with Paddy McCarthy of west Cork-based Meelin for what is set to be a dual-purpose stud career.

"He’s bay, 16.2 hands and he’s a very good-looking horse," said McCarthy.

"They gave €100,000 for him at Arqana when he was a five-year-old. He had a good race record and his page is exceptional.

"It was just right place, right time. Emmet and I came to a gentleman’s agreement when he’d finished up with him. It’s great to have him and he’s a lovely stamp of a horse.

"He won from seven furlongs to a mile and six, he obviously wasn’t slow to win over seven furlongs but you’d imagine he should produce a good National Hunt horse."

Oriental Eagle is out of German Listed winner Oriental Pearl, by Big Shuffle. The stallion’s half-sister, Oriental Magic, has produced last year’s Group 1 Prix de Royallieu winner Sea Silk Road.

His arrival revives a roster which no longer has flagship stallion Magician on it. The Irish 2,000 Guineas and Breeders' Cup Turf winner arrived at Meelin for 2022, but his Italian syndicate of owners sold him to China last summer.

Alhebayeb, seen here at the RDS Dublin Horse Show, is the sire of the Lincoln winner

"It was a shame with Magician, he’d had some lovely stock and Noel George has a young horse [Le Blavet] who won his first couple of juvenile hurdles in France, but we were grateful to have him," said McCarthy.

"I’ve got a couple of my own mares in foal to him and have a couple of cracking foals by him, so I’m looking forward to them.

"We’ve also got Alhebayeb [standing for €1,000 in 2024] and Zebadiah [€500]. Alhebayeb is the sire of Migration, the Lincoln winner, and the likes of Lord Rapscallion. It’s a fashion thing with the sales but his statistics are very good."

Those three stallions join a small broodmare band which keeps McCarthy, a very experienced stallion handler, and his hard-working family busy. While they have long had an interest in producing Irish Draught horses, the gradual move into thoroughbreds has been over the last half-dozen years.

"It’s very hard to compete with the bigger studs but we’re trying hard anyway," he said. "It’s great when you see them producing winners here and there, as we’re only a small stud. You have to start somewhere but you have to be consistent."

