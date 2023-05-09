Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

High-class catalogue unveiled for next week's Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale

Shishkin: winner of the Aintree Bowl
Shishkin: Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale graduateCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale is now online with a quality collection of winning and placed point-to-pointers on offer. 

Taking place on Friday, May 19 from 1pm in the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring, further wildcard entries will be added following this weekend's racing. 

With 14 Grade 1 winners of 20 Grade 1 races since 2022, Tattersalls Cheltenham sales graduates have had another excellent year on the track. Among the entries for the May Sale are 23 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers as well as 10 winning and placed five-year-old pointers. 

The catalogue also includes siblings to Brave Vic, Carrigeen Lotus, Eclair Surf, Imagine, Monbeg Genius, Secret Edge, The Bosses Oscar and Wouldn't You Agree.

Leading sires represented include Affinisea, Beat Hollow, Blue Bresil, Court Cave, Diamond Boy, Doyen, Great Pretender, Hillstar, Jet Away, Joshua Tree, Mahler, Martaline, Masked Marvel, Milan, Pour Moi, Soldier Of Fortune, Spanish Moon and Walk In The Park. 

Catalogue and race replays can be viewed online at tattersallscheltenham.com with printed catalogues available from Thursday. Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will also be available.

Read more

'It's been a remarkable journey for us' - John Warren on selling top-class broodmare Piping Hot at Magic Millions 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 16:50, 9 May 2023
icon
more inNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNews