High-class catalogue unveiled for next week's Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale

The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale is now online with a quality collection of winning and placed point-to-pointers on offer.

Taking place on Friday, May 19 from 1pm in the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring, further wildcard entries will be added following this weekend's racing.

With 14 Grade 1 winners of 20 Grade 1 races since 2022, Tattersalls Cheltenham sales graduates have had another excellent year on the track. Among the entries for the May Sale are 23 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers as well as 10 winning and placed five-year-old pointers.

The catalogue also includes siblings to Brave Vic, Carrigeen Lotus, Eclair Surf, Imagine, Monbeg Genius, Secret Edge, The Bosses Oscar and Wouldn't You Agree.



Leading sires represented include Affinisea, Beat Hollow, Blue Bresil, Court Cave, Diamond Boy, Doyen, Great Pretender, Hillstar, Jet Away, Joshua Tree, Mahler, Martaline, Masked Marvel, Milan, Pour Moi, Soldier Of Fortune, Spanish Moon and Walk In The Park.

Catalogue and race replays can be viewed online at with printed catalogues available from Thursday. Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will also be available.

