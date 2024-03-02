High-class book revealed for Onesto as Haras d'Etreham's new sire has first mare in foal

Haras d'Etreham has announced that first-season sire and top-level winner Onesto has his first mare in foal.

A winner of the Grand Prix de Paris, runner-up in the Irish Champion Stakes and third in the Arc, the son of Frankel was a top-class performer and retired after a run at the Breeders' Cup last November.

Onesto is standing for an opening fee of €12,500 and his first mare in foal is Haras de Saint Julien's Private Lounge, a winning daughter of Toronado from the family of Danehill.

The five-year-old has attracted an exciting book, with leading breeders including Gerard Augustin Normand, Jean-Etienne and Jean-Pierre Dubois, Haras d'Haspel, James Wigan, Dayton, Stephane Billon, Haras des Capucines, Guy Pariente, Haras de la Perelle, Haras de Saint Pair, Haras de l'Hotellerie, Sam Sangster, and Mount Coote Stud.

Among his first book of mares are Group-winning or placed juveniles Kiyoshi, Boos, Diadema, Body Sculpt and Steip Amach, while sisters to Group 1 winners Coeursamba, Broome, Mount Ormel, Marchand D'Or, Charming Thought, Sajjhaa, Sauterne and Junko also feature. The dams of Kenway, Rockemperor, Shiffrin, Suphala and Inishfall will also be covered by Onesto.

All 20 shares in Onesto have been bought, while his first book is limited to 140 mares.

