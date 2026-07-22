'He's going to leave an enormous hole' - Alan King pays tribute as brilliant chaser Edwardstone is retired

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Alan King paid tribute to 'very special' Edwardstone after time was called on the brilliant chaser’s career.

The announcement came after the 12-year-old collected the prize for leading chaser at Tuesday evening's TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards, bringing to an end a career that yielded 12 victories from 42 starts and more than £800,000 in prize-money and a peak RPR of 171.

Bred by Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle, the son of Overbury's late Kayf Tara reached his peak when landing the 2022 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, while his outstanding novice campaign was headlined by victory in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

King said: "He's been a very special horse right the way through. Tonight's the first time we've all got together since Sandown [Celebration Chase] and the decision's been made that he's been retired.

"He worked as well as ever last season and then to win another Grade 1 was fantastic, but we were getting to the stage where we were always petrified that something was going to happen to him.

"I think if we'd brought him back this year we'd have been nervous wrecks going into every race. Was it going to be any fun? I don't think it would have been.

"He's going to leave an enormous hole at Barbury. We've got to find somewhere for him to go because he's got to be kept active, so there'll be some sort of retraining for him. He's been an awesome horse. I've got some lovely youngsters coming through and I've got to find another one."

Edwardstone beats Greaneteen and Shishkin in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Edwardstone announced himself among Britain's elite chasers during a near-flawless novice season in 2021-22. After being brought down on his chasing debut, he reeled off victories in the Grade 2 Henry VIII Novices' Chase, Wayward Lad Novices' Chase and Kingmaker Novices' Chase before producing a polished display to land the Arkle.

Although beaten by Gentleman De Mee in the Maghull Novices' Chase on his final start of that campaign, he quickly established himself at the highest level, with his Tingle Creek triumph standing out among four top-level victories.

His final success came in fitting fashion on the closing day of last season, when he rolled back the years with a trademark battling display to deny JPR One in a thrilling edition of the Celebration Chase at Sandown.

Edwardstone is the best of two winners out of the winning point-to-point mare Nothingtoloose, a daughter of Luso and half-sister to winning hurdler and chaser The Parishioner, from the family of Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Patricksnineteenth.

An emotional Abrey said: "How he looked this year at Sandown, aged 12, was beyond belief. If you had an eight-year-old looking like that you'd be thrilled.

"I saw him last week and he looks exactly the same now, just a bit heavier. It's been such a thrill and Kingy and the team at Barbury have been patient with him and involved us right from the start. The support we've had from the media and from the punters has been incredible. It doesn't seem right because he's only the third horse we've bred between us."

Thurtle's daughter Alice added: "To see him go from being a foal to achieving what he has is incredible. It's still weird being in the paddock when he's running. It's been the dream — actually, you couldn't even dream it."

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