‘He's found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’ - Japan, Australia and Ireland stake a claim on Windsor Castle

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Such a United Nations effort was involved in the Windsor Castle victory of King Of Cloughan that about the only thing missing would have been Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leading the colt back through the crowds at Royal Ascot.

Joseph O’Brien’s runner, who only just had enough road left in the race to steam through the stands’ side group under Billy Loughnane to finish half a length in front, was Irish-bred at the historic Norelands Stud in County Kilkenny on behalf of his Japanese breeder, Hiroyuki Nagata.

The St Mark’s Basilica-sired youngster is the first foal out of useful US import Mystic Eyes, who was sourced by Australian bloodstock agent Will Johnson.