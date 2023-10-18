'He's everything we look for in a sire' - Postponed on the move to Yorton Farm for 2024
Multiple Group 1 winner and champion older racehorse Postponed is on the move from Dalham Hall Stud to Yorton Farm, it was announced on Wednesday.
The son of Dubawi was a winner at two and turned into a top-class older horse for Roger Varian and owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, having first won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for Luca Cumani. For Varian he won the Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International in 2016 and he retired after two runs the following year in Meydan.
News of his move came on the day daughter My Chiquita maintained her unbeaten record over hurdles when winning at Wetherby for Ben Brookhouse. The stallion has also produced two Listed performers over jumps in Zestful and Familiar Dreams, while daughter Almohandesah gained black-type on the Flat when second in the Nell Gwyn Stakes.
Yorton Farm's David Futter said: “Postponed is a proper horse who any stallion master would welcome to their line-up of National Hunt sires. He is a wonderful addition to the Yorton roster.
“Postponed’s oldest stock are only four, yet his young hurdlers are producing some wonderful results. From 12 individual runners five have won, four have been placed and two gained places in black-type races.
“He represents everything we look for in a sire. He raced enthusiastically from the age of two to six, he won four Group 1 races including the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Coronation Cup, he retired sound, he has size and scope and the most wonderful mind.”
Postponed joins a roster which is made up of Arrigo, Gentlewave, Ito and Pether’s Moon.
