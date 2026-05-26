'He's been a fantastic trainer of Lope De Vegas' - Almaqam's Curragh triumph continues red-hot form for Ballylinch sires

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Almaqam's breakthrough victory in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup was continuing an excellent run of form for the Ballylinch Stud stallions.

In gaining a deserved first Group 1 victory , the Ed Walker-trained son of Lope De Vega was leading a one-two for sires on the roster at the famed County Kilkenny nursery, with New Bay's Bay City Roller filling the runner-up spot.

The 27th individual Group/Grade 1 winner for Lope De Vega, Almaqam was also adding to Walker's fruitful relationship with progeny by the stallion.

Eoin Fives, Ballylinch's bloodstock and nominations manager, said: "He's a horse who's always been held in very high regard by Ed Walker. He's always said he was a top-level horse and I'm really delighted for him because he's been a fantastic trainer of Lope De Vegas down through the years.

"He's trained a lot of stakes winners by him, including a Group 1 winner in Dreamloper, so he knows a good Lope De Vega, and this fellow does look like a proper horse now."

Lope De Vega, who clinched a French Classic double in 2010 for Andre Fabre, remains in fine fettle at 19 years of age. Now standing at a career high fee of €200,000, he continues to cover high-class books of mares as befitting his status as one of the world's best sires.

He also remains in contention, albeit at an early stage, for champion sire honours, with the likes of Prix de Royallieu winner Consent, last year’s Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Cualificar and the likes of Jonquil, Epic Poet and Arabian Force capable of contributing big prize-money to his coffers.

Almaqam and trainer Ed Walker teamed up for Tattersalls Gold Cup success Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We've limited him to 140 mares in the last couple of years, but his fertility is excellent, it's as good as ever," Fives said. "He's 19 now, but he's absolutely flying. He's had 85 stakes horses since 2024 in Europe and that's the most by any stallion in Europe. It's it's fantastic to have a stallion of this quality here, and he's shown no signs of letting up.

"There's not much between him, Frankel and Night Of Thunder at the top of the sire list, so it's all to play for."

New Bay's three-year-olds this year were bred off an increased fee of €37,500, with the latest crop of two-year-olds from an even more lofty price of €75,000. Among the Classic crop going great guns are the nine-length Cork Listed scorer Royal Bay Cen, six-length Pretty Polly Stakes winner Jennifer Jane and recent Yeats Stakes victor Limestone, meaning only Frankel is ahead of him in terms of stakes-winning three-year-olds.

Fives said: "His best-bred crops are starting to coming through now. He wouldn't be known as a sire of precocious two-year-olds, but he's already got a two-year-old winner and we're hoping this crop of two-year-olds are going to be really good. They're his best-bred crop by far, so we're really looking forward to seeing them hit the track.

"He's very popular, and he'll cover a similar book to his past couple of years, we're delighted with him as well. He's had some very impressive winners over the last year. He's got the two widest margin stakes winners in Ireland, and interestingly both of them were fillies in sprint races, so he's incredibly versatile."

New Bay has been joined at Ballylinch by his Group 1-winning son Bayside Boy . The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner has made a red-hot start with his first two-year-olds, supplying six individual winners around Europe and flying high in the freshman sire standings. The likes of Barrow Boy, Blessed Voyager and Arapaho Gold have looked youngsters going places.

"He's genuinely surprised us all by how quickly he's started and it's really amazing what he's doing,” Fives said. “He's had six winners from ten runners now, which is a 60 per cent strike-rate and that's double any other first-season sire who has ten runners or more.

"What's impressing me the most is how much they're improving for a run. The five horses who've run more than once have all improved at least 5lb so, it really does look like they're not just horses who are whizz-bang early two-year-old types. Hopefully they continue to develop and that there'll be some top-class ones by the end of the year."

Look De Vega , a son of Lope De Vega whose finest hour came in the Prix du Jockey Club, has had his first foals arriving this season. Having covered a sizable debut book in 2025, Look De Vega has already proved in demand again in 2026.

Fives said: "Look De Vega's been very popular again this year. He covered 195 mares last year and his fertility was incredible, while we have some very nice foals here ourselves. He's got a flurry of bookings now as well, people have been impressed with his foals as he's throwing athletic sorts with big actions."

The all-conquering roster is completed by Make Believe , the sire of top-level superstar Mishriff as well as 2025 Group 1 winners Sajir and Royal Supremacy. The consistent son of Makfi continues to produce stakes winners and performers at a constant rate.

Fives said: "Make Believe's doing a fantastic job again, he's super consistent and is great value for the money he's standing at."

Read more

For whom the Bell trolls: bidders whistle while they work as a record-breaking week goes into sales ring extra time

'We always knew she was going to be a bit special' - Esna's Newbury victory a two-fold triumph for Sam Sangster

Equinox half-brother to a European star among the bluebloods in JRHA Select Sale catalogue