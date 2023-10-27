'He's a very good-looking correct stallion' - Expert Eye sold to stand at Paardeberg Stud in South Africa

Breeders' Cup Mile winner and young sire Expert Eye has been sold by Juddmonte to stand at Paardeberg Stud in South Africa, a new venture developed by British and South African interests.

Paardeberg Stud has been founded by British company directors Steve Ajax and Charles Palmer and noted South African breeder Sally Bruss. It was created following the acquisition of 200 acres of land, 45 minutes from Cape Town in the famous Paarl area of the Western Cape.

Juddmonte bred and raced Expert Eye, who struck in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood as a juvenile for Sir Michael Stoute. He won the Group 3 Jersey and City of York Stakes the following year and also placed at Group 1 level in the Sussex Stakes and Prix du Moulin. He rounded off his career with victory in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Mile.



The son of Acclamation and Dansili mare Exemplify was retired to Banstead Manor Stud in 2019 and stood this year for £7,500. His best progeny are Group 3 Dick Poole Stakes winner Juniper Berries and Listed Chesham Stakes scorer Snellen, while his first crop of juveniles last year saw him have 22 individual winners. He has had 14 individual juvenile winners this term to date.

Expert Eye: winner of the Breeders' Cup Mile in 2018 Credit: Edward Whitaker

South African agent Robin Bruss, who negotiated the sale with Lopes Bloodstock agent Felipe Lopes, said: "He's a very good-looking, correct stallion, with brilliant speed at two, a world-class miler at three, and a young proven sire of prolific, precocious two-year-olds who stay on as they mature – and he carries the Juddmonte brand of selected breeding."

Ajax said: "South African racing has been through a tough time with export and import difficulties, the crash of Phumelela and the Covid contraction. However it has a new spring in its step, led by the new management of Cape Racing.

"Charles and I have taken a conscious decision to support this renaissance in a meaningful way by investing in top-class facilities, top-class mares and a top-class management team."

Palmer added: "Paardeberg Stud is an ambitious project and we needed a top-class stallion to demonstrate our commitment to the stud and the wider thoroughbred racing industry in South Africa. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have secured such an outstanding performer to be our standard bearer."

Expert Eye has recently arrived in South Africa and the eight-year-old is currently undergoing quarantine. He will commence covering at Paardeberg Stud in 2024.

