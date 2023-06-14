'He's a strong-travelling horse' - Davison positive on Thunderbear's Ascot chances ahead of ThoroughBid sale

ThoroughBid's two online sales this week are set to be highlighted by the Royal Ascot-bound Thunderbear, for whom a 50 per cent share will be up for grabs on Thursday.

Trained by Jack Davison, the gelded three-year-old son of Kodi Bear has won twice, including on his penultimate start at Nottingham in May. Later last month he was beaten only a length and a quarter into fourth in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas behind the high-class The Antarctic, and is expected to take his place in the Jersey Stakes next week.

Davison said: "He's progressive and has transformed since being gelded, and I think the removal of headgear has also been a factor in the improvement. I think seven furlongs will really suit him as he's settling better in his races this year and I'm looking forward to running him."

Of his last-time-out effort, the County Meath-based trainer added: "In hindsight I would have preferred him to have had a bit more cover for longer because he's a strong-travelling horse, but it was just the way the race opened up. It was a good run and he had Shartash behind him, who was one of the best two-year-olds in the country last year."

Bidding opens at 9am and runs to 6pm.

Friday's online sale will consist of some promising point-to-pointers as well as stores and horses in training from the yards of Dan Skelton, Gavin Cromwell and Henry de Bromhead.

Sholokhov gelding Important Notice (lot 14), second on his point-to-point debut at Bartlemy in May, is out of a half-sister to the great Denman, while Another Nightmare (1), placed twice on his last two starts, is by Mahler and out of a half-sister to Champion Hurdle hero Rooster Booster.

Peel Bloodstock offers a Telescope gelding from the family of the top-class Don Poli Credit: Caroline Norris

The stores section includes Peel Bloodstock's Telescope gelding from the family of dual Cheltenham Festival winner Don Poli (4) and a Mahler gelding who is related to multiple Grade 2 winner Mister Fisher (6).

A notable lot from the horses in training section is Chief Black Robe (18), who has won his last three starts for Fergal O'Brien by a total of 62 lengths.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be hosting the sales of some really smart individuals from both codes. The highlight is the unique offering of a 50 per cent stake in the talented three-year-old Thunderbear, a really impressive winner on his penultimate start at Nottingham before being a fast-finishing fourth, beaten only a length and a quarter, in a Group 3 at Naas.

"Friday’s sale includes one of our largest drafts yet of talented point-to-pointers with form in the book. A notable graduate from last year’s sale was Endless Escape, winner of four novice hurdles before running a blinder in the Mares’ Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival back in March. It will be exciting to see what comes out of this year’s renewal."

Friday's sale, which offers 22 lots, will start at 9am.

