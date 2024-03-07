'He will have every chance to make an impact' - first mares scanned in foal for the National Stud's Mutasaabeq

The National Stud has announced that the first mares covered to triple Group 2 winner Mutasaabeq have been scanned in foal.

A high-class miler for owner-breeder Shadwell and Charlie Hills, the son of Invincible Spirit was a seven-time winner overall. His Group wins all came on the Rowley Mile, including in the Joel Stakes on his final start last year.

The horse has an impeccable pedigree, being out of the 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Ghanaati and from the formidable family of Height Of Fashion, Baaeed, Hukum and Deep Impact.

His first mares in foal include two-time winner Krona, a daughter of Sea The Moon from the family of stakes winners Madame Chiang and Kiswahili.

Joe Bradley, head of bloodstock, said: "We are delighted with the quality of mares that Mutasaabeq is covering, his physique, sireline and depth of pedigree really underline the value he provides for breeders.

"His book includes stakes winners such as Chain Of Daisies and sisters to stakes winners as well as proven mares, so he will have every chance to make an impact with his first crop of foals."

Mutasaabeq stands for a fee of £6,500.

