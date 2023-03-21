'He was impressive' - Cheltenham winner Bradley Gibbs eying more success at the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale

Less than a week since steering Premier Magic to a 66-1 victory in the Hunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, it is back to normality for Bradley Gibbs as he consigns two lots to the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale.

Wales-born Gibbs also trains Premier Magic, who he rode to a length-and-three-quarter success at Prestbury Park to record the longest SP winner of the festival, and has had little time to rest on his laurels given the need to prepare for Wednesday's sale.

The first lot to go through the Ascot ring for Gibbs, who consigns through his Millstone Stables, is Purple Aki (lot 91), a son of the late Champs Elysees who scored on his only start at Larkhill late last month.

The five-year-old has a nice page too, being out of the high-class Aintree Listed bumper winner Legacy Gold. A daughter of Gold Well, the 15-year-old is from the family of Clonmel Oil Chase winner and multiple Grade 1-placed performer Mossbank, second to the mighty Denman in the Lexus Chase in 2007.

Bradley Gibbs: offers two winning pointers at the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale

Gibbs said: "Purple Aki has had the one run, having bought him from the Ascot Sale last May. He was a four-year-old when we got him but he got the hang of things quickly enough, he was impressive and felt very nice the day he won.

"He could be a nice one for the future as he has a nice page, and his mother won a Listed bumper at Aintree."

Gibbs offer another interesting prospect in Melusine De Pail (94), a staying daughter of Creachadoir out of a winning full-sister to French Listed-placed hurdler Queen Maresca. A winner over three miles at Buckfastleigh this month, the five-year-old has thrived since running over staying trips according to her consignor.

Gibbs said: "We ran her the first day in a bumper, and she ran well in it, and then we went over two and a half miles. She was a bit slow for that trip and then Freddie Mitchell rode her and told me to step her up in trip.

"We ran her over three at Chipley Park and she was going to win before falling at the last, but then she won nicely the next time she ran. She just needed that trip."

As for his festival flyer Premier Magic, Gibbs, now based in Lemsford, Hertfordshire added that he is eying up a tilt at either Punchestown or Cheltenham's hunter chase meeting.

The Tattersalls Ascot March Sale begins at 11am on Wednesday, and also features a typically strong draft from Godolphin and horses from the yards of Gary Moore, Roger Teal, Dan Skelton, Hughie Morrison and Harry Fry, among others.

Godolphin's team includes Ridge Hill (96), an unraced Dubawi full-brother to Hardwicke Stakes winner Dartmouth, the recent Southwell winner Uncle Matthew (25), and the once-raced three-year-old New Approach gelding Isle Of Jura (64), a full-brother to Australian Group 1 scorer Cascadian.

Also being offered by Godolphin is the dual winner Mond (105), a gelded son of Sea The Moon and a full-sibling to German Group 3 third Man On The Moon.

Recent Tattersalls Ascot graduates include Skyace, who cost Shark Hanlon even less than Hewick at just £600 from the November 2019 auction before winning a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse and then going through the ring again at the March Sale here 12 months ago, when hammered down to TJ McDonald for £80,000.

