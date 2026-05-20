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'He was always going to take a bit of time' - Rahiebb defying expectations as connections aim for the top
Kitty Trice speaks to Newsells Park Stud's Julian Dollar about the exciting young stayer
Sometimes it pays to look beyond the obvious. Rahiebb, a late-maturing white-faced son of Frankel, may not have been the belle of the ball at Tattersalls Book 1, but he has defied those initial impressions and has emerged as a top-class prospect among the elite ranks of the staying fraternity.
The eye-catching colt has been patiently handled by trainer Roger Varian, having not run as a two-year-old. He made his debut in March of his three-year-old campaign last year, landing a Newcastle novice by two and a quarter lengths.
Since that triumph, the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt has not looked back, rising up the ranks and closing his Classic campaign with a fast-finishing second to Scandinavia in the St Leger.
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