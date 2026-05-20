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'He was always going to take a bit of time' - Rahiebb defying expectations as connections aim for the top

Kitty Trice speaks to Newsells Park Stud's Julian Dollar about the exciting young stayer

Rahiebb: Doncaster Cup winner and rapidly improving stayer
Rahiebb: Yorkshire Cup winner and rapidly improving stayerCredit: Getty Images
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Sometimes it pays to look beyond the obvious. Rahiebb, a late-maturing white-faced son of Frankel, may not have been the belle of the ball at Tattersalls Book 1, but he has defied those initial impressions and has emerged as a top-class prospect among the elite ranks of the staying fraternity. 

The eye-catching colt has been patiently handled by trainer Roger Varian, having not run as a two-year-old. He made his debut in March of his three-year-old campaign last year, landing a Newcastle novice by two and a quarter lengths.

Since that triumph, the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt has not looked back, rising up the ranks and closing his Classic campaign with a fast-finishing second to Scandinavia in the St Leger. 

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