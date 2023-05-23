'He showed that Bucchero spirit' - a promising debut for Mattingly in quest for Royal Ascot run

Great British Racing International (GBRI) and Ascot Racecourse have released the second episode of An American Dream: The Return to Royal Ascot, a series that follows US syndicate manager Harlan Malter’s ambitious quest to return to Royal Ascot with a horse sired by his 2018 King’s Stand Stakes runner-turned-stallion, Bucchero.

This latest episode follows Malter and Florida-based trainer Joe Orseno as they attempt to win the inaugural Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes, held onSaturday, May 13 with Mattingly, a two-year-old son of Bucchero who was acquired at the OBS March Sale for $70,000.

The Gulfstream Park contest was the first Royal Ascot automatic qualifier to be staged in America, with horses competing for a guaranteed entry into one of Royal Ascot’s six two-year-old races, in addition to a $25,000 equine travel stipend, thanks to a new initiative between Ascot Racecourse and 1/ST RACING. A fillies’ equivalent followed later on the card.

Although beaten, Mattingly ran a promising race, finishing second to the Bregman Family Racing LLC’s colt No Nay Mets

Malter reflected: "The result was really anything a horse owner can ask for. The horse broke well, stalked a very, very nice horse who I think was extremely well intended.

"I thought Mattingly showed that kind of Bucchero spirit. I got a lot of messages on Twitter from people who are super excited, and I’ve already gotten a couple of questions that we may still go [to Ascot] in second place, we’ll see. But we’re really proud of how he ran today."

A final decision as to whether co-owners Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Harlow Stables LLC will enter Mattingly at Royal Ascot will be made in due course.

