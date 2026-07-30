'He looks to be a horse with a bright future' - Medallion Racing and Parkland buy into bargain Group 2 winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Medallion Racing and Steve Weston's Parkland Thoroughbreds have purchased a 50 per cent interest in Group 2 Railway Stakes winner Celeron .

The deal was brokered by Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay and the colt set to remain in training with Michael O'Callaghan.

McStay said: "Celeron looks to be a horse with a bright future. Both Steve Weston and Medallion's Phillip Shelton were very keen to get involved in the horse. Michael O'Callaghan is a top-class trainer with an excellent team and state-of-the-art training facility. We feel we're in very safe hands with an exciting horse."

Medallion Racing’s racing manager Phillip Shelton added: "We were extremely impressed by Celeron both on debut and last time out at the Curragh. He's a top-class prospect.

"We are grateful to Michael and his owners for allowing us to partner with them. Both Medallion and Parkland look to get involved in high-end racing prospects, and this horse definitely ticks all of those boxes."

Bred by Steve Parkin's Branton Court Stud, the son of Mohaather has rapidly emerged as one of the season's most exciting two-year-olds. He won on his debut at the Curragh before bouncing back from defeat in the Windsor Castle Stakes to rout a quality field by three lengths in the Railway Stakes, beating expensive Ballydoyle youngsters Confucius and Carry The Flag.

Celeron was offered by Barton Stud at last year's Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale , where he was knocked down for just 20,000gns to Antonio Da Silva.

Read more:

'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'

'Moody fits perfectly with our ambitions on and off the racecourse' – Bond Thoroughbreds adds Group 3 winner to expanding broodmare band

Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on