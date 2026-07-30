Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

'He looks to be a horse with a bright future' - Medallion Racing and Parkland buy into bargain Group 2 winner

Celeron won the Railway Stakes at the Curragh
Celeron won the Railway Stakes at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Medallion Racing and Steve Weston's Parkland Thoroughbreds have purchased a 50 per cent interest in Group 2 Railway Stakes winner Celeron

The deal was brokered by Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay and the colt set to remain in training with Michael O'Callaghan.

McStay said: "Celeron looks to be a horse with a bright future. Both Steve Weston and Medallion's Phillip Shelton were very keen to get involved in the horse. Michael O'Callaghan is a top-class trainer with an excellent team and state-of-the-art training facility. We feel we're in very safe hands with an exciting horse."

Medallion Racing’s racing manager Phillip Shelton added: "We were extremely impressed by Celeron both on debut and last time out at the Curragh. He's a top-class prospect.

"We are grateful to Michael and his owners for allowing us to partner with them. Both Medallion and Parkland look to get involved in high-end racing prospects, and this horse definitely ticks all of those boxes."

Bred by Steve Parkin's Branton Court Stud, the son of Mohaather has rapidly emerged as one of the season's most exciting two-year-olds. He won on his debut at the Curragh before bouncing back from defeat in the Windsor Castle Stakes to rout a quality field by three lengths in the Railway Stakes, beating expensive Ballydoyle youngsters Confucius and Carry The Flag.

Celeron was offered by Barton Stud at last year's Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, where he was knocked down for just 20,000gns to Antonio Da Silva. 

Read more:

'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup' 

'Moody fits perfectly with our ambitions on and off the racecourse' – Bond Thoroughbreds adds Group 3 winner to expanding broodmare band 

Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on  

author image
Global bloodstock editor

Published on inNews

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNews
more inBetting offers
more inNews
more inBetting offers