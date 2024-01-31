'He looks like his sire, who's a painting' - Prix Ganay winner Mare Australis's first foal on the ground

The first foal by Haras de la Hetraie's sire and Prix Ganay winner Mare Australis has arrived, a colt out of the Kapgarde mare Princess Selenia.

Princess Selenia is the dam of several winners, including the unbeaten Kel Du Large, an easy winner of a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. The 13-year-old is in turn a sister to multiple Graded winner Princesse Kap and the Listed-placed Galop Du Large, as well as half-siblings to Listed winner Prince Pretender.

Pascal Noue of Haras de la Hetraie said: "He looks like his sire, who is a painting, and he also seems to have inherited his height. That was why I made this mating, because the dam is average in size like all the family. So I'm really pleased.

Mare Australis with Philip von Ullman of Gestut Schlenderhan Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"She's a mare from a strong National Hunt family and her progenies confirm it on the track. It is a real plus to support Mare Australis in his new career."

The Stall Ullmann-bred Mare Australis won at two in Germany for Jean-Pierre Carvalho before swapping to join Andre Fabre the following spring. His second start for Fabre saw him land a Listed event, while two Group 2 placings were followed up by a success in the Prix Ganay. He also captured the Grand Prix de Chantilly the following year at five.

Mare Australis stands at an unchanged €4,500 in 2024, having covered 110 mares last year.

