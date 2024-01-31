Racing Post logo
News

'He looks like his sire, who's a painting' - Prix Ganay winner Mare Australis's first foal on the ground

A colt by Mare Australis out of Princesse Selenia, dam of winners including Listed bumper scorer Kel Du Large
A colt by Mare Australis out of Princesse Selenia, dam of winners including Listed bumper scorer Kel Du LargeCredit: Haras de la Hetraie

The first foal by Haras de la Hetraie's sire and Prix Ganay winner Mare Australis has arrived, a colt out of the Kapgarde mare Princess Selenia. 

Princess Selenia is the dam of several winners, including the unbeaten Kel Du Large, an easy winner of a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. The 13-year-old is in turn a sister to multiple Graded winner Princesse Kap and the Listed-placed Galop Du Large, as well as half-siblings to Listed winner Prince Pretender.

Pascal Noue of Haras de la Hetraie said: "He looks like his sire, who is a painting, and he also seems to have inherited his height. That was why I made this mating, because the dam is average in size like all the family. So I'm really pleased.

Mare Australis with Philip von Ullman of Gestut Schlenderhan
Mare Australis with Philip von Ullman of Gestut Schlenderhan Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"She's a mare from a strong National Hunt family and her progenies confirm it on the track. It is a real plus to support Mare Australis in his new career."

The Stall Ullmann-bred Mare Australis won at two in Germany for Jean-Pierre Carvalho before swapping to join Andre Fabre the following spring. His second start for Fabre saw him land a Listed event, while two Group 2 placings were followed up by a success in the Prix Ganay. He also captured the Grand Prix de Chantilly the following year at five. 

Mare Australis stands at an unchanged €4,500 in 2024, having covered 110 mares last year.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 31 January 2024inNews

Last updated 13:14, 31 January 2024

