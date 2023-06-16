'He looks a nice prospect' - Seeking Gold sells to Qatari connections for 78,000gns on Tattersalls Online

The 90-rated Seeking Gold made 78,000gns to Debbie Mountain and Qatari-based owner Hassan Al Abdulmalik in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-up Sale.

Trained by Tom Clover to have won on his second start at two last August, the Havana Gold colt is officially rated 90 and looks set to continue his career in Qatar, although a run at Royal Ascot next week is unlikely.

Mountain said: "We're very pleased. He's a nice horse and he looks like he is definitely a fast-ground horse. He will come to Qatar. He has a good pedigree and looks like he will hopefully be effective from a mile to ten furlongs. That’s what we will be aiming for and he looks a nice prospect for the future for us here.

"I don’t think we will run him next week at Royal Ascot but I would imagine he will run again before he leaves the United Kingdom although we might save him for when he makes it over here, where his main targets will be."

The Tattersalls Online July Sale will take place next from July 5-6, with entries open to all types.

