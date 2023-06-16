Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

'He looks a nice prospect' - Seeking Gold sells to Qatari connections for 78,000gns on Tattersalls Online

Seeking Gold: for 78,000gns on the Tattersalls Online platform
Seeking Gold: for 78,000gns on the Tattersalls Online platformCredit: Jason Bax

The 90-rated Seeking Gold made 78,000gns to Debbie Mountain and Qatari-based owner Hassan Al Abdulmalik in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-up Sale. 

Trained by Tom Clover to have won on his second start at two last August, the Havana Gold colt is officially rated 90 and looks set to continue his career in Qatar, although a run at Royal Ascot next week is unlikely. 

Mountain said: "We're very pleased. He's a nice horse and he looks like he is definitely a fast-ground horse. He will come to Qatar. He has a good pedigree and looks like he will hopefully be effective from a mile to ten furlongs. That’s what we will be aiming for and he looks a nice prospect for the future for us here. 

"I don’t think we will run him next week at Royal Ascot but I would imagine he will run again before he leaves the United Kingdom although we might save him for when he makes it over here, where his main targets will be."

The Tattersalls Online July Sale will take place next from July 5-6, with entries open to all types. 

Read more

50 per cent share in Jersey Stakes runner Thunderbear sells to City Bloodstock for £75,000 on ThoroughBid  

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 15:48, 16 June 2023
icon
more inNews
more inNews