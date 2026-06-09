‘He leaves behind a legacy’ - death of British National Hunt stalwart sire Passing Glance at 27

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Batsford Stud has announced the death of its outstanding National Hunt sire Passing Glance at the age of 27. The Varey family, who run the Gloucestershire farm, explained in a statement it had been due to “age-related health conditions”.

Passing Glance began the year among Europe’s oldest active sires along with Well Chosen and Great Pretender.

The son of Polar Falcon, bred by the late Ian Balding and trained by his son Andrew, was a smart miler who won at up to Group 2 level on the Flat in Germany. He spent most of the first decade of his stallion career at Pitchall Stud with David and Kathleen Holmes and was relocated to Batsford for the beginning of the 2017 covering season.

Passing Glance is the sire of three Grade 1 winners headed by Jeremy Scott’s popular hurdler and chaser Dashel Drasher, as well as the fine staying hurdler Strong Leader and Manifesto Novices' Chase winner Millers Bank.

Other smart progeny include the likes of Fountains Windfall and Attaglance while the Balding-trained Side Glance had a terrific career on the Flat which included victory in the Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes in Australia in 2013.

The statement continued: “He has been a stalwart sire for us here at Batsford. As many of you know he was always full of life and covered his mares with enthusiasm.

“This year Passing Glance has been crowned leading British National Hunt sire for the 2025/2026 season by prize-money. He leaves behind a legacy and he has so many exciting youngsters to run for him.

“He has left a very large void here at Batsford and he will be greatly missed. We would like to say on behalf of David and Kathleen Holmes and everyone here at Batsford thank you for supporting Passing Glance over the many years that he has been here.”

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