'He has proved incredibly popular' - first mares in foal for Whitsbury Manor Stud's Dragon Symbol

The first mares covered by Whitsbury Manor Stud's new sire Dragon Symbol have been confirmed in foal.

A son of Cable Bay, Dragon Symbol was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but was demoted to second. He was a consistently high-class performer, winning his first four starts for Archie Watson and also placing in Group 1s or 2s such as the July Cup, Nunthorpe, Sandy Lane Stakes and King George Stakes.

Mares scanned in foal to the stallion include Hadeeya, the dam of Cable Bay's multiple Group-placed son Ropey Guest, Plagiarise, a sister to four black-type performers including Group winner Pastoral Player, and Fools And Horses, a sister to King's Stand Stakes runner-up Twilight Calls.

Dragon Symbol: high-class performer during his own racing days Credit: Andrew Parker / John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Joe Callan, head of bloodstock and sales at Whitsbury Manor Stud, said: "Dragon Symbol has a fantastic temperament and has taken exceptionally well to his new role; he is a true professional in all aspects.

"He has proved incredibly popular, and we couldn’t be more delighted with both the mares and breeders who will be supporting him in his first book."

The son of Cable Bay stands alongside Havana Grey, Showcasing and Sergei Prokofiev at the Hampshire stud for £8,000.

Read more

Haras de Beaumont reports first three mares scanned in foal to unbeaten Arc hero Ace Impact