'He deserves more mares than he's getting' - Chapel Stud sire Bangkok off the mark at Windsor

Chapel Stud's Group 2 winner Bangkok was supplied with his first winner when Rising Empire showed plenty of grit to win on his second start over six furlongs at Windsor on Monday.

Fittingly, the colt is trained by Andrew Balding, who saddled his sire to six victories, and raced Michael Blencowe and his breeder Simon Davies of Dahlbury Racing. The win came off the back of a fine fourth on debut at Leicester last month.

The two-year-old is out of the winning Profitable mare Money Tree, who was purchased by Davies for 12,000gns at Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2021. Further afield, this is the same family as US Grade 1 scorer Tuscan Evening. Rising Empire sold to Eva O'Neill for 8,000gns at Tattersalls as a foal before realising 17,000gns to JS Bloodstock and Balding at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale.

Dahlbury's Simon Davies told Sky Sports Racing: "This is his [Bangkok's] first runner and he ran a great race last time. I have the mare as well, so I own the stallion as well as the mare, it's a great result.

"Bangkok's just such a beautiful looking horse and he deserves more mares than he's getting, but the ones he's got are looking more Flat than jumpers. We thought he'd be more of a jumper than a Flat stallion. We've got a filly coming into Andrew's this week and there's a few others who should be out on later in the season."

Bangkok: high-class performer for King Power Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bangkok was himself a graduate of the Tattersalls sales ring, selling to Sackville Donald for 500,000gns from Barronstown Stud at Book 1.

Sporting the silks of King Power Racing, the son of Australia was a neck second on debut at two to the classy Sangarius and was fourth on both his following starts that term. He defeated subsequent Dante Stakes victor Telecaster on his seasonal reappearance at Doncaster the following spring and landed his first Group race in Sandown's Classic Trial on his next start.

Bangkok was also second to Japan in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot that year and a neck behind Zaaki in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York.

He also won the Listed Winter Derby Trial at four and claimed his career highlight in the Group 2 York Stakes at five.

Bangkok retired to Chapel Stud in 2022 for a fee of £3,000, which he has retained throughout his stud career.

