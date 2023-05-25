Harrington-trained siblings to Group 1 winners set for Curragh bows on Friday

(5.25 Curragh)

(6.25 Curragh)

What's the story?

On the opening day of the Curragh's Irish Guineas meeting, Jessica Harrington unleashes two interesting newcomers in the 6f Extra Place Races At Novibet Irish EBF Fillies Maiden and 7f Live Music At McDonnells Bar Newbridge Irish EBF Maiden.

Dark Angel filly Nelda, bred by Owenstown Bloodstock, sold to Amanda Skiffington for €230,000 at the 2021 Goffs Orby Sale, while Footstepsinthesand colt Beyond The Steps commanded a sizeable €630,000 from BBA Ireland and Yulong when selling from Coulonces Sales at the same sale. He had been a €300,000 foal when purchased by Filip Zwicky from Baroda Stud at the previous year's Goffs November Foal Sale.

How are they bred?

Nelda is the eighth foal out of the excellent producer Choose Me, a winning daughter of Choisir and the dam of winners including Queen Elizabeth II Stakes scorer Persuasive (by Dark Angel), plus the sadly ill-fated British Champions Sprint Stakes winner Creative Force (Dubawi) and stakes winner and Group-placed Tisbutadream (Dream Ahead).

Persuasive carried the distinctive Cheveley Park Stud silks to victory in the 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Nelda is therefore a full-sister to Cheveley Park Stud's Group 1 heroine, while her stablemate Beyond The Steps is a half-brother to Phoenix Stakes winner and Irish National Stud resident and shuttler Lucky Vega.

He is out of the unraced Cape Cross mare Queen Of Carthage, herself a daughter of Prix de l'Opera heroine Satwa Queen. Queen Of Carthage is a half-sister to Important Time (Oasis Dream), the dam of last year's Grade 1 Saratoga Derby winner Nations Pride (Teofilo).

Who do they have to contend with?

Nelda's 15 rivals include the once-raced Galileo filly Danvers Gold, a daughter of Group winner Mrs Danvers who was third to Never Ending Story on her debut last year, while Beyond The Steps' rivals include the twice-raced Subzero, Coolmore and White Birch Farm's Galileo colt out of Albany Stakes winner Different League.

