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Haras de Castillon's Texas off the mark with Azamra's victory at Marseille-Borely

Texas: stakes-winning and Classic-placed son of Wootton Bassett has been recruited to stand at Haras du Hoguenet
Texas: stakes-winning and Classic-placed son of Wootton Bassett is off the mark as a sireCredit: Haras du Hoguenet
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Haras de Castillon's Listed-winning and Classic-placed Texas sired his first winner on Friday when Azamra struck at Marseille-Borely. 

The €15,000 Osarus September Yearling Sale purchase ducked right out of the stalls and showed keenness early on, before finishing strongly to score by a neck for trainer Nicolas Perret.

Azamra is out of the unraced Invincible Spirit mare Zahiya, a half-sister to the Listed-winning Dalkova and from the Aga Khan family of Daliapour. That Sadler's Wells horse won the Coronation Cup and Hong Kong Vase during a high-class career, while he also placed in the Derby, Irish Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Texas won the Listed Criterium du Languedoc at Toulouse as a juvenile for Henri-Francois Devin before finishing second to Modern Games in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp. 

The son of Wootton Bassett stands at Haras de Castillon for a fee of €3,800.

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