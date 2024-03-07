Half-sister to Nassau Stakes heroine Lady Bowthorpe set for Newcastle debut on Friday

Sneaky Girl

BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.30 Newcastle, Friday)

What's the story?

Sneaky Girl stands out among the runners for Newcastle's fillies' maiden contest on Friday as a half-sister to three black-type performers, including a Group 1 winner in Nassau Stakes heroine Lady Bowthorpe.

How is she bred?

The daughter of Holy Roman Emperor is the sixth foal out of the multiple winning Verglas mare Maglietta Fina, a half-sister to dual Group 2 scorer Tullius. The duo are in turn out of the Kingmambo mare Whipped Queen, a half-sibling to stakes scorer and Prix Jean Prat third Monsagem.

Maglietta Fina's progeny are headed by Lady Bowthorpe, a top-class daughter of Nathaniel who won two further Group races in the Dahlia Stakes and Valiant Fillies' Stakes. She was also second to Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes and third to Baaeed in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Lady Bowthorpe after winning the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another talented sibling is the Excelebration horse Speak In Colours. Now standing at Haras des Fontaines, the nine-year-old started his racing career with Marco Botti before moving on to Joseph O'Brien. His career highlight came with a victory in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at five, while he also struck in five further black-type contests.

Sneaky Girl's third black-type sibling is Pretty In Grey, a four-time winner and Listed-placed at Dundalk.

Who does she face?

The three-year-old's eight rivals include the once-raced Heavenly Fire, Clipper Logistics' Harry Angel half-sister to 2023 Dullingham Park Stakes winner Flight Plan, as well as debut second Absolute Star, Apple Tree Stud's homebred Dark Angel filly out of the Listed winner and Group 1-placed Absolute Blast.

Another once-raced individual is Star Of Kilfrush, Jaber Abdullah's homebred daughter of No Nay Never and Lowther Stakes winner Queen Kindly. Lady Bamford's debutante Star Jasmine is by Churchill and out of a Dark Angel sister to Group scorer Angel's Hideaway.

