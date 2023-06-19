Half-sister to Anmaat heads to Thirsk on Tuesday for James Horton stable

Lunar Shine

Thirsk, 1.50, Tuesday, Vickers.Bet Extra Places At Royal Ascot EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

What's the story?

While the investigation continues into the business interests of John Dance, his horses with private trainer James Horton have been allowed to continue their racing careers, mostly under the name of Coverdale Stud. While the stable could have a couple of Royal Ascot runners in Rhythm Master (Buckingham Palace Stakes) and Asjad (Wokingham), it unleashes an important purchase from last year much closer to home in North Yorkshire, just 40 minutes before the royal meeting gets underway.

What's her breeding?

A 300,000gns buy from Tattersalls Book 1, Lunar Shine would at that stage have just become a half-sister to a Group 2 winner in Anmaat, who had risen through the ranks for Owen Burrows to land the Prix Dollar. This season, Anmaat has graduated to become a Group 1 winner in the Prix d'Ispahan, making this Kodiac filly a very valuable breeding proposition already. Produced by Ringfort Stud, she is also a half-sister of Syntax, a Graded winner in America, and has further successful siblings in She Believes, Repton, Arabeska and Adjudicator.

What's her opposition?

Horton has sent out a two-year-old winner, so we can expect Lunar Shine to be reasonably forward, but plenty of rivals can do the same. One in opposition cost even more than her, namely Nariko. The daughter of Night Of Thunder was knocked down for 600,000gns to Kerri Radcliffe at the Tattersalls Craven Sale and is a half-sister to Molecomb winner-turned-stallion Rumble Inthejungle.

Kevin Ryan's filly missed an engagement last week while Marie's Secret, a Land Force filly out of a half-sister to Middle Park runner-up Sayif, could be of interest for Adrian Nicholls. Ralph Beckett, Richard Hannon, Richard Fahey and Karl Burke also have once or unraced individuals in a competitive heat.

Read more

Life goes on for Al Homaizi's £20m worth of talent - but at what cost?