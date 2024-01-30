Half-siblings to Gerri Colombe and Facile Vega among supplementary Goffs February Sale entries
Half-siblings to the top-class pair Gerri Colombe and Facile Vega feature among the supplementary entries for the Goffs February Sale.
Taking place next Wednesday and Thursday, the sale features Flat and National Hunt weanlings, two-year-olds, horses-in-training, stores and breeding stock.
Chief among them is Princess Vega (lot 431G), a daughter of the brilliant Quevega, a four-time Grade 1 winner and victorious at six Cheltenham Festivals. The Beat Hollow half-sister to Facile Vega is in foal to Walk In The Park and will be offered by the Irish National Stud.
Gold Cup contender Gerri Colombe also has a half-sibling selling in the form of Hermione Colombe (431H), a Brave Mansonnien mare in foal to Waldgeist. The seven-year-old will be sold by Alpha Play Bloodstock.
Other notable additions include In Wood (431J), an Authorized half-sister to Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Very Wood in foal to Diamond Boy, plus Punchestown festival scorer Pearl Of The West (431C).
The weanling section includes a Valirann sister (313E) to multiple winner Ballybawn Belter. while Whytemount Stud will offer Valirann (431K) in turn.
