Half-brother to Sands Of Mali features in Osarus La Teste Yearling Sale catalogue

The catalogue for the Osarus La Teste Yearling Sale is now online with 236 lots entered, including yearlings by proven sires such as Belardo, Dream Ahead, Galiway, Goken, Shalaa and The Grey Gatsby.

Taking place on September 11 and 12 at La Teste racecourse in south west France, the auction's most famous graduates include British Champions Sprint Stakes winner Sands Of Mali and champion stayer Trueshan on the Flat, as well as high-class National Hunt performers such as dual Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil victor Gemix and the popular Sceau Royal.

The catalogue highlights include a Sands Of Mali half-sister to two winners including the stakes-placed Pacifica (lot 7); a Zarak filly out of Prix de la Grotte runner-up Penorka (9); an Elarqam colt out of a half-sister to multiple Group 2 scorer Sommerabend (43); an Al Wukair half-sister to Listed winner Winter Pudding (121) and a Gutaifan half-brother to Sands Of Mali (192).

Stallions with their first or second crop of runners who will be represented include City Light, Cloth Of Stars, Donjuan Triumphant, Earnshaw, Inns Of Court, Robin Of Navan, Seabhac and Seahenge. Stallions with their first crop of yearlings include Golden Horde, Hey Gaman, Madhmoon and Romanised.

The sale will begin at 1pm local time on the opening day and at midday on the second day. All the lots catalogued are eligible for French Owners’ premiums.

