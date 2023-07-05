Half-brother to King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell ready for Haydock debut on Thursday

Tribal Rhythm

Haydock, 4.45, Thursday, Geri's Kolorful Irish EBF Novice Stakes

What's the story?

Trainer James Horton debuts a colt with a pedigree that received a Group 1 boost not long ago at Royal Ascot.

What's his breeding?

The two-year-old Tribal Rhythm is a son of Ulysses and was bred by Debbie O'Brien out of the Listed-winning Archipenko mare Russian Punch. That makes him a half-brother to a dual Royal Ascot winner in 2022 Coventry Stakes victor and recent King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell, by Nunnery Stud resident Tasleet.

Off the back of his half-sibling's juvenile Group 2 success, Tribal Rhythm made £150,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale when selling to Manor House Farm from O'Brien and Bearstone Stud. Bradsell had himself sold at Doncaster, in his case at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up, making £47,000 to Blandford Bloodstock from Mark Grant.

Archie Watson's charge had previously sold to Highflyer and Harry Dunlop for just 12,000gns from the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale. Russian Punch has also produced the winning Mayson filly May Punch, who is lot 226 at the upcoming Tattersalls July Sale offered by Whitsbury Manor Stud in foal to Showcasing.

Who does he have to contend with?

Godolphin will be represented in the form of Hidden Pass, a Shadwell-bred son of Dubawi who sold to Yeomanstown Stud for 180,000gns from Tattersalls as a yearling and then subsequently made €400,000 to Sheikh Mohammed's operation at Arqana's Breeze-Up Sale in May. He is the fourth foal out of Tamayuz's City of York Stakes winner and Rockfel Stakes second Fadhayyil, making him a half-brother to Australian Group 2 winner Turaath, by Oasis Dream.

Shadwell have their own runner in the form of Murashah, a homebred son of Night Of Thunder and Muteela, a dual Listed-winning Dansili half-sister to Middle Park and Mill Reef Stakes winner Awzaan and Sweet Solera Stakes winner Muraaqaba. That makes him a half-brother to two winners.

