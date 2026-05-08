Half-brother to Brighterdaysahead features among Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale offering

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A Walk In The Park half-brother to Grade 1 winners Brighterdaysahead, Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter features among the 420 lots catalogued for this year’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

The sale begins its two-day run on June 24 and will be followed by Part II for which there are 216 lots catalogued.

Brighterdaysahead, a five-time Grade 1 winner by Kapgarde, is a graduate of the sale, having been bought by her trainer Gordon Elliott for €310,000 at the 2022. Offered by Sluggara Farm, the unbroken gelding by Coolmore’s three-time champion sire will come under the hammer as Lot 117 .

Other standout lots include, a Walk In The Park colt out of dual Grade 1-winning mare La Bague Au Roi (lot 77 ), and a half-brother to Grade 1 performer Latest Exhibition (337 ), who is also by Coolmore’s leading sire.

A colt out of La Bague Au Roi will also come under the hammer Credit: Patrick McCann

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said: “The release of the Derby Sale catalogue is always a landmark moment in the sales calendar, and this year is no exception.

“The inspection team have done incredible work in putting it together, and we are proud to present a catalogue that reflects the very best of what our vendors in Ireland and the UK continue to produce.

“The results on the track speak for themselves and once again, the Derby Sale continues to produce more Grade 1 winners than any other store sale.

“We look forward to welcoming owners, trainers and agents back to Tattersalls Ireland in June, where they can buy with confidence from a catalogue defined by quality.”

The catalogue is released on the back of another standout campaign for Derby Sale graduates, who recorded 12 Grade 1 victories during the 2025-26 National Hunt season, more than any other store sale.

Grey Dawning provided an early flagship success when landing the Betfair Chase at Haydock, while fellow graduates include leading performers Jonbon and Romeo Coolio.

Click here to view the catalogue.

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