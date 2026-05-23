Gstaad puts Starspangledbanner on the Classic map with Irish Guineas success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The storied career of Starspangledbanner took another twist on Saturday when the longstanding Coolmore resident sired his first European Classic winner.

Gstaad had already been the chestnut’s highest achiever in such company when finishing second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month. Without Bow Echo in attendance in the Irish version, Aidan O’Brien’s colt went one place better, winning by three lengths from Rowley Mile third Distant Storm. It was a professional display from the winner, finding more each time his jockey Ryan Moore needed to ask.

Starspangledbanner is a son of the great Australian sprinter Choisir, a back-to-back winner at Royal Ascot in 2003. Bought for just A$120,000 at the 2008 Inglis Premier Sale, he originally raced for a partnership with trainer Leon Corstens and won the 2009 Group 1 Caulfield Guineas.

Coolmore took over the ownership in early 2010 and switched him to O’Brien’s care, landing what is now the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes followed by the July Cup.

Starspangledbanner then went to stud and although he would produce the first of what are currently ten worldwide Group 1 winners when The Wow Signal took the Prix Morny from a debut crop of 33. However, after suffering from fertility issues, he returned to training with O’Brien in 2012 and early 2013, but failed to recapture the same level of form.

Starspangledbanner: Group 1 winner in both hemispheres Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

Returning to covering duties at Rosemont Stud in Australia, Starspangledbanner’s efficacy began to improve and he has been a standing dish on Coolmore’s division back in Ireland for the last decade. The efforts from the likes of Gstaad last season saw him move up to €60,000, his highest fee so far, on the Castlehyde Stud roster.

Gstaad was last year’s champion European colt, winning the Coventry Stakes and finishing second in the Morny, National Stakes and Dewhurst before lifting the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. Meanwhile, he also supplied the best juvenile filly on the continent too in Precise through her exploits in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and the Fillies’ Mile.

She was seventh to True Love in the 1,000 Guineas but is vying for favouritism with her stable companion in a bid to complete an incredible Guineas double for Starspangledbanner on Sunday.

The sire’s progeny have not been exclusively two-year-old types. He has sired the globetrotting middle-distance performer State Of Rest, evergreen Hong Kong sprinter California Spangle and American Oaks winner Rhea Moon, among others.

Gstaad was bringing further recognition to Kelly Thomas, his breeder who keeps just a small handful of mares at her Maywood Stud in Carmarthenshire.

Thomas bred Gstaad’s dam Mosa Mine and bought the Exceed And Excel mare back for just £800 during her racing career. Mosa Mine’s five other winners are headed by Vandeek, the Prix Morny and Middle Park-winning son of Havana Grey who is now standing at Cheveley Park Stud.

In the afterglow of Vandeek’s career, Thomas sold Gstaad for 450,000gns to Coolmore's MV Magnier at the 2023 Tattersalls December Foal Sale. Thomas revealed recently that Mosa Mine has produced a filly foal by the late Wootton Bassett and has been sent back to Starspangledbanner for a repeat cover.

Read next:

‘I’ve no doubt there’s been some pain felt’ - impressive Wathnan winners provide timely breeze-up boost

Free Eagle gelding Birdman helps Chris Waller fly to an emotional 200th career Group 1