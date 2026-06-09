Group-winning filly and nine smart two-year-olds catalogued for Goffs London Sale

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Last year’s Prix Robert Papin winner Green Sense is among the first 16 entries revealed for next week’s Goffs London Sale.

The boutique occasion, held in association with Ulyssia and Fitzwilliam Sports at Kensington Palace Gardens on Monday, has catalogued nine two-year-olds, alongside a selection of high-class three-year-olds.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Starman filly Green Sense landed the Group 2 at Chantilly before finishing third in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and will be given significant Royal Ascot entries.

Bamako Beach, a smart prospect for the Michael O’Callaghan yard, was last seen running respectably in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh while Bobby McGee arrives with an unbeaten record in 2026, having won all three starts for Noel Meade. The progressive three-year-old is expected to target the Britannia Handicap.

Other notable entries include Blue Courvoisier, an impressive winner at Carlisle for Clive Cox, Sky Watch, who finished third in the German 1,000 Guineas, and the improving God Of Power, who has won and finished second from two starts this season for Andrew Slattery.

German interest is represented by Asker from the stable of Henk Grewe. The son of Aclaim won at Group 3 level before finishing a close-up fifth in the German 2,000 Guineas behind Title Role.

The juvenile division includes a slew of interesting recent sightings including Dee’s Funny Girl, who scored at Thirsk and is under consideration for the Queen Mary Stakes, and Green Sovereign, an impressive winner on his second start who holds entries in both the Coventry Stakes and Windsor Castle Stakes. Alfred Wallace, an impeccably bred son of Dubawi from the Ed Walker stable, advertised his potential with a comfortable victory over seven furlongs on his latest start.

Redcar winner El Floridita and Beverley scorer Ronson are also set to go under the hammer along with Your Song, who defeated two previous winners at Naas. Marble Hill Stakes third Immortal Guard and further promising types Kentucky Rain and Bulletsnap are also engaged.

The Goffs London Sale takes place on Monday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Henry Beeby, Goffs group chief executive, said: “The London Sale has established itself as one of the most unique auctions anywhere in the world and these entries once again underline its international appeal. To offer horses with Royal Ascot aspirations alongside proven Group performers and progressive international prospects creates a catalogue unlike any other.

“The quality and diversity of entries is particularly pleasing, with strong representation from Britain, Ireland and Germany and a number of exciting young horses whose best days may still lie ahead. We will take entries up to the day of sale and so would welcome any enquiries, although, as ever, we have worked to maintain a very high quality which has resulted in a truly select catalogue."

Further entries will be announced in the coming days, with the full catalogue available on the Goffs website

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