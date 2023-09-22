Group winners Jack Darcy and Freville added to Arqana's Arc Sale next week

Group winners Jack Darcy and Freville are among three wildcards to have been added to Arqana's Arc Sale on September 30.

Alongside the promising Kiss Will, the Grand Prix de Deauville and Prix d’Aumale winners join other wildcards in Divin Propos, Zulu Warrior and Monapia at Saint-Cloud racecourse next week.

The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Jack Darcy will be consigned by Barton Sales as lot 15. The four-year-old Gleneagles gelding has won three times and also finished second in the Glorious Stakes this term. He is out of a half-sister to Group 1 winners Elmaamul and Reams Of Verse and from the close family of the champion Midday.

Christopher Head's Freville, a two-year-old daughter of Gleneagles, will sell as lot 25. The dual winner is offered with her entry in the Prix Marcel Boussac and hails from the fine family of Classic winner and sire Linamix.

The Francois Nicolle-trained Kiss Will, second on debut at Fontainebleau, completes the trio as lot 35. The son of Tunis is out of a half-sister to triple Grade winner and Grade 1-placed My Will and Challenge Gold Cup scorer Unioniste.

Read more

September symphony at Tattersalls Ireland as strong trade creates records