Group 1-winning sire Sands Of Mali to be sold through Tattersalls Ireland

Group 1-winning racehorse and sire Sands Of Mali will be sold through Tattersalls Ireland on a sealed bids basis under the direction of Simon Kerins, CEO of the sales company.

Sands Of Mali stood at Ballyhane Stud this year for a private fee and supplied a first Group 1 winner through Commonwealth Cup heroine Time For Sandals.

The son of Panis is also responsible for Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes winner Copacabana Sands, as well as Listed scorers Ain't Nobody - also second in the Nunthorpe - Ellaria Sand and Ipanema Queen.

A winner of the British Champions Sprint Stakes, Sands Of Mali has stood at Ballyhane since his retirement from racing. The now ten-year-old stood for an initial €6,500 in 2021 and was then priced at €5,000 for the next three seasons.

The deadline for receipt of the first round of sealed bids to Kerins is 5pm on Monday, November 10.

