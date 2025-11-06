Racing Post logo
News

Group 1-winning sire Sands Of Mali to be sold through Tattersalls Ireland

Sands Of Mali: Ballyhane Stud resident has captured the imagination with his first crop of runners in 2024
Sands Of Mali: Group 1 winner and sire will be soldCredit: Ballyhane Stud

Group 1-winning racehorse and sire Sands Of Mali will be sold through Tattersalls Ireland on a sealed bids basis under the direction of Simon Kerins, CEO of the sales company.

Sands Of Mali stood at Ballyhane Stud this year for a private fee and supplied a first Group 1 winner through Commonwealth Cup heroine Time For Sandals. 

The son of Panis is also responsible for Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes winner Copacabana Sands, as well as Listed scorers Ain't Nobody - also second in the Nunthorpe - Ellaria Sand and Ipanema Queen.

A winner of the British Champions Sprint Stakes, Sands Of Mali has stood at Ballyhane since his retirement from racing. The now ten-year-old stood for an initial €6,500 in 2021 and was then priced at €5,000 for the next three seasons. 

The deadline for receipt of the first round of sealed bids to Kerins is 5pm on Monday, November 10.

