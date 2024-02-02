Great British Bonus number 1,000 paid out after Aston Martini's reinstatement

Nicky Henderson's successful appeal over Aston Martini's demotion in a valuable novice hurdle at Lingfield's Winter Million meeting now means the 1,000th Great British Bonus prize has been won.

The Goldford Stud-bred Getaway mare now earns her £10,000 bonus and means that Miss Bielsa, who struck at Wolverhampton on January 26, passes the milestone rather than being the 999th.

Miss Bielsa is, by pure chance, a half-sister to the very first GBB winner Pelekai, from mid-2020. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Miss Bielsa was bought from Tattersalls Book 2 for 50,000gns and was bred by Newsells Park Stud. Another sibling, Golden Mayflower, is also a bonus winner bred out of stakes-winning broodmare Pelerin.

Organisers reveal that Miss Bielsa's owner, Alan Byrne, is one of 562 owners to have had bonus success, while Newsells Park is one of 454 breeders to have produced a winning filly, justifying the scheme's intention to reward the spectrum of the industry. Since the beginning, it has diverted more than £13.5 million back into racing and breeding.

Charlie Newton of GBB said: We’re delighted for the connections of Aston Martini, who now has an unblemished record of three wins and three bonuses from three runs. It’s also a fun coincidence that our 1,000th GBB winner is half-sister to the first-ever GBB winner."

Julian Dollar of Newsells Park added: "We’re thrilled to have another GBB winner. Pelerin has served us very well in her career, on the track and here at stud where she has produced four foals – three of them GBB winners, the fourth a colt. She has a yearling filly by Showcasing, so we’re excited to see what she will do next year."

Julian Dollar: "We've supported it from day one" Credit: Laura Green

Of the scheme, he said: "GBB has been a super initiative for the industry, and we’ve supported it from day one. The demand for British-bred fillies has never been greater and we’re seeing better returns at the sales.

"The fact that the fillies by British-based stallions win those bigger bonuses means that the likes of [Newsells residents] Nathaniel, Without Parole and A’Ali have an extra advantage over those in other jurisdictions.

"In addition, it’s now easier to make a business case to keep fillies and race them ourselves if she has a pedigree we want to hang on to. That can only be good for the overall broodmare band, if a greater number of tested fillies stay in the care of British-based studs."

The next closing date for registration is for 2022 Flat fillies for stage three of the scheme on February 28.

TBA chairman Philip Newton, a central figure to the scheme, said: "We often hear that GBB is a 'breeders’ scheme' or an 'owners’ scheme' but that’s not true. It’s an industry scheme, and that’s something clearly demonstrated by the numbers of owners, trainers and alike who have received bonuses.

"At a superficial level, GBB is supporting the entire industry with immediate financial rewards, but it’s doing so much more than that. It’s encouraging racing in Britain, it’s encouraging more fillies to be tested on the track, it’s incentivising the use of British-based stallions, it’s creating a demand and increasing the value of British-bred fillies at the sales, it’s doing so much and exceeding expectations. It is showing that well thought out and carefully managed incentives can – and do – work.

"We’re truly grateful to the Horserace Betting Levy Board for its unwavering support of the Great British Bonus. The HBLB not only provides £3.5 million in annual funding to the programme, but also plays a vital role in its management through its representatives on the GBB Management Group. Its continued partnership is instrumental in ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of the scheme."

